Tickets on sale now for inaugural Delta Community Foundation gala

The Delta Community Foundation is hosting its inaugural Give from the Heart Gala at the new Cascades Casino Delta on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Delta Community Foundation image)

The Delta Community Foundation (DCF) is hosting its inaugural fundraising gala next month at the new Cascades Casino Delta.

The Give from the Heart Gala — happening on Saturday, Feb. 11 — will be an uplifting evening filled with great food, entertainment, friends and heart-warming stories from charities who have received grants through the Delta Community Foundation, according to a press release.

Funds raised through the event will bring the foundation closer to its goal of growing the Community Support Fund, enabling DCF to support charities in Delta and respond to urgent needs across the community.

Attendees will find a unique selection of live and silent auction items exclusive to this event, and every ticket and winning bid will directly support the efforts of the foundation.

“The Give from the Heart Gala is a celebration — we would like to celebrate the future of the Delta Community Foundation, the people who have supported us, and demonstrate how important community foundations are to the vitality of a community. We offer the unique ability to manage endowments that will benefit generations to come,” event chair and DCF board vice-president Carlene Lewall said in a press release.

For more than 35 years, the Delta Community Foundation has been the only charity that gives to all other charities in Delta.

Since the launch of its fund-building campaign, the foundation has raised close to $700,000 through the generosity of the community, and donors have made it possible for the foundation to fund initiatives, charities and non-profit organizations operating in sectors such as mental health; education; arts, culture and heritage; children and youth; environment; food security; Indigenous initiatives; neighborhoods; seniors and much more.

“We value the people of Delta and want to ensure sustainable funding is in place for generations to come,” Lewall said. “We look forward to welcoming the community out to this event.”

The Delta Community Foundation’s Give from the Heart Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Cascades Casino Delta, located at 6005 Highway 17A.

Early bird tickets and full tables have sold out, but individual tickets are on sale through Feb. 3 for $195 a piece.

To purchase your ticket or donate to the Delta Community Foundation, visit deltafoundation.org.

