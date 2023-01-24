The Delta Community Foundation is hosting its inaugural Give from the Heart Gala at the new Cascades Casino Delta on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Delta Community Foundation image)

The Delta Community Foundation is hosting its inaugural Give from the Heart Gala at the new Cascades Casino Delta on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Delta Community Foundation image)

Tickets on sale now for inaugural Delta Community Foundation gala

Give from the Heart Gala taking place on Feb. 11 at Cascades Casino Delta

The Delta Community Foundation (DCF) is hosting its inaugural fundraising gala next month at the new Cascades Casino Delta.

The Give from the Heart Gala — happening on Saturday, Feb. 11 — will be an uplifting evening filled with great food, entertainment, friends and heart-warming stories from charities who have received grants through the Delta Community Foundation, according to a press release.

Funds raised through the event will bring the foundation closer to its goal of growing the Community Support Fund, enabling DCF to support charities in Delta and respond to urgent needs across the community.

Attendees will find a unique selection of live and silent auction items exclusive to this event, and every ticket and winning bid will directly support the efforts of the foundation.

“The Give from the Heart Gala is a celebration — we would like to celebrate the future of the Delta Community Foundation, the people who have supported us, and demonstrate how important community foundations are to the vitality of a community. We offer the unique ability to manage endowments that will benefit generations to come,” event chair and DCF board vice-president Carlene Lewall said in a press release.

SEE ALSO: Nurse recognized as Delta Hospital ‘HERO’

For more than 35 years, the Delta Community Foundation has been the only charity that gives to all other charities in Delta.

Since the launch of its fund-building campaign, the foundation has raised close to $700,000 through the generosity of the community, and donors have made it possible for the foundation to fund initiatives, charities and non-profit organizations operating in sectors such as mental health; education; arts, culture and heritage; children and youth; environment; food security; Indigenous initiatives; neighborhoods; seniors and much more.

“We value the people of Delta and want to ensure sustainable funding is in place for generations to come,” Lewall said. “We look forward to welcoming the community out to this event.”

The Delta Community Foundation’s Give from the Heart Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Cascades Casino Delta, located at 6005 Highway 17A.

Early bird tickets and full tables have sold out, but individual tickets are on sale through Feb. 3 for $195 a piece.

To purchase your ticket or donate to the Delta Community Foundation, visit deltafoundation.org.

SEE ALSO: Residents’ spare change adds up to meals for vulnerable Delta kids


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityCommunityDelta

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cloverdale’s Precious Blood Church to host Lunar New Year festival

Just Posted

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24. The first of three men to plead guilty in the case has now been sentenced.
Get-away driver sentenced in 2017 killing of Surrey man in Abbotsford

Screenshot from the registration page for the 55+ tech forums. The next one will be held at the Clayton Community Centre on Feb. 11. (Image via surrey.ca)
City to host tech forum for seniors

Fence on the site of the planned Newton Community Centre, on King George Boulevard at 70A Avenue, north of the Value Village store. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Time to ‘rethink’ plan to build Newton Community Centre, BIA tells Surrey City Hall

The suspect is described as a black male, five-foot-seven in height, in his mid to late 20’s with a slim build. (Submitted photo)
Woman groped in Whalley; Surrey RCMP asks for help identifying suspect