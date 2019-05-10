The Greenaway outdoor pool in Cloverdale. (photo: surrey.ca)

Three of Surrey’s outdoor pools are set to open for spring swims

The city’s five other outdoor pools won’t open for another six weeks

Three of Surrey’s outdoor pools will open on Monday (May 13), with the five others to follow more than six weeks later.

First to open for public swimming this spring are the outdoor pools Bear Creek in North Surrey, Greenaway in Cloverdale and Sunnyside in South Surrey.

Admission is free at all eight of Surrey’s outdoor pools.

A tidesout.com website includes information about schedules, swimming lessons, bookings, rentals and more.

The spring schedule at Bear Creek includes public swims Monday to Friday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. (with an additional Saturday-only session from 5:30 to 7 p.m.), and family swims on Sunday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Similar schedules are posted for the Greenaway and Sunnyside pools.

Surrey’s five other outdoor pools – Hjorth Road, Holly, Kwantlen, Port Kells and Unwin – will open for summer on June 29.

CLICK HERE for pool addresses and phone numbers posted to surrey.ca.

Previous story
Surrey Arts Organizations Round Table planned in Newton

Just Posted

Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Surrey students

‘The devastation can spread through everyone you love,’ Markita Kaulius warns

Two men arrested, firearm seized after ‘suspicious occurrence’ in Surrey

Police say suspects crashed into a police cruiser, gate while trying to flee

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Grey whales make ‘pit stop’ in White Rock, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Canada Post cautions Surrey residents to secure their dogs

Some mail carriers have been bitten more than a dozen times

Amazon’s Bezos says he’ll send a spaceship to the moon

The announcement for the usually secretive space company came with all the glitz of an Apple product launch

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

UBC engineering students tackle clothing donation bin fix

Safer bins a step closer as part of retrofit project.

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Most Read