Three of Surrey’s outdoor pools are set to open for spring swims

The city’s five other outdoor pools won’t open for another six weeks

Three of Surrey’s outdoor pools will open on Monday (May 13), with the five others to follow more than six weeks later.

First to open for public swimming this spring are the outdoor pools Bear Creek in North Surrey, Greenaway in Cloverdale and Sunnyside in South Surrey.

Admission is free at all eight of Surrey’s outdoor pools.

A tidesout.com website includes information about schedules, swimming lessons, bookings, rentals and more.

Three of our outdoor pools are opening on Monday! Bear Creek, Greenaway and Sunnyside will be open for the season on May 13 and admission is free! The rest of the outdoor pools open June 29. Learn more: https://t.co/auR5mrv4iX pic.twitter.com/u4NxmcYpSP — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) May 9, 2019

The spring schedule at Bear Creek includes public swims Monday to Friday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. (with an additional Saturday-only session from 5:30 to 7 p.m.), and family swims on Sunday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Similar schedules are posted for the Greenaway and Sunnyside pools.

Surrey’s five other outdoor pools – Hjorth Road, Holly, Kwantlen, Port Kells and Unwin – will open for summer on June 29.