Three local Tim Hortons restaurants helping to raise money for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

100 per cent of Smile Cookie sales goes to charity

Meghan Neufeld and Matthew Campbell pack some crates with food at the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. The food bank is benefiting from this week’s Smile Cookie campaign put on by Tim Hortons. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Smile Cookie campaign kicked off today and a Cloverdale charity is one of the local beneficiaries.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK) is partnering with three local Tim Hortons restaurants to help fund programs run by the Kitchen, including the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank.

“We are excited to be partnering with a local Tim Hortons franchise owner to be the recipients of their Smile Cookie campaign,” said ​​Meghan Neufeld, director of development for CCK. “One hundred per cent of $1 charged for each cookie will come to us and support our essential programming.”

The Smile Cookie campaign runs from Sept. 19 – 25.

Smile Cookies can also be pre-ordered by filling out this form.

“People can pre-order, which are done by the dozen and can be picked up at the Tim Hortons location at 19171 Fraser Highway,” added Neufeld.

People can also purchases cookies at three local Tims. The three locations supporting Cloverdale Community Kitchen are: 7272 200th Street, 19971 72nd Avenue, and 19171 Fraser Highway.

“The more cookies we can sell, the more smiles we can bring to our clients,” said Neufeld. “So we are encouraging our community to not only pre-order for themselves, their class, their workplace, or their neighbours, but to also share widely.

“We hope that the community will help us make this a success and raise some much-needed funds.”



