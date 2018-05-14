The ‘Hot Grannies’ were a crowd favourite at last year’s Cloverdale Rodeo Parade. (Samantha Anderson)

Thousands to roll through town for Cloverdale Rodeo parade on Saturday

The ‘old-school’ parade has been an annual tradition since 1945

The 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo Parade will fill the town centre with a whole lot of western spirit this Saturday morning. Billed as an “old-school parade,” this event has been happening every year since 1945, and is one of Cloverdale’s largest community gatherings.

Every year the parade includes more than 1,000 people, including marching bands, dance groups, vintage cars, race cars, trucks, even tractors, clowns, horses, dogs and more. A wide range of service clubs will march, including the Shriners, who have been the largest parade entrant for more than a decade.

Parking is limited, and because of road closures for the parade, Cloverdale town centre will only be accessible by foot after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Parade goers are advised to arrive early — perhaps head over to the Cloverdale Legion (17567 57 Avenue) for a pancake breakfast, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. precisely on May 19, at the corner of 177B Street and Highway 10. The procession then heads west on Highway 10 to 176 Street, turns north until it hits 58A Avenue and makes a right onto 176A Street, before turning north again to 60 Avenue. The final leg will have the parade head east by Elements Casino, and then south on 177B Street, where it finishes on 58 Avenue.

For more information, visit cloverdalebia.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Reach for the Stars gala to fund children’s centre

Just Posted

Thousands to roll through town for Cloverdale Rodeo parade on Saturday

The ‘old-school’ parade has been an annual tradition since 1945

Surrey girls kickin’ butt: Fraser Heights junior team eyes Fraser Valley crown

Junior girls team wins Surrey championship and show no signs of slowing down

VIDEO: How Surrey’s new ‘Art Spot’ decals and sidewalk paint signal culture facilities

Road-decal project is a North American first, according to Arts Council of Surrey

Copper thieves cause damage to South Surrey grocery store

Safeway official confirms Peninsula Village store’s refrigeration impacted

Richmond woman killed in head on crash with Surrey semi driver in Blaine

The woman’s Honda Accord crossed the centre line

VIDEO: How Surrey’s new ‘Art Spot’ decals and sidewalk paint signal culture facilities

Road-decal project is a North American first, according to Arts Council of Surrey

Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Comedian Joe Rogan brings Strange Times Tour to B.C.

Show on Friday, Aug. 24 at Abbotsford Centre

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Delta railway injury caused by inadequate safety training, says safety board

The December 2016 incident saw a worker seriously injured while removing snow from the track

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

Most Read

  • Thousands to roll through town for Cloverdale Rodeo parade on Saturday

    The ‘old-school’ parade has been an annual tradition since 1945