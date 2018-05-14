Thousands to roll through town for Cloverdale Rodeo parade on Saturday

The 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo Parade will fill the town centre with a whole lot of western spirit this Saturday morning. Billed as an “old-school parade,” this event has been happening every year since 1945, and is one of Cloverdale’s largest community gatherings.

Every year the parade includes more than 1,000 people, including marching bands, dance groups, vintage cars, race cars, trucks, even tractors, clowns, horses, dogs and more. A wide range of service clubs will march, including the Shriners, who have been the largest parade entrant for more than a decade.

Parking is limited, and because of road closures for the parade, Cloverdale town centre will only be accessible by foot after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Parade goers are advised to arrive early — perhaps head over to the Cloverdale Legion (17567 57 Avenue) for a pancake breakfast, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. precisely on May 19, at the corner of 177B Street and Highway 10. The procession then heads west on Highway 10 to 176 Street, turns north until it hits 58A Avenue and makes a right onto 176A Street, before turning north again to 60 Avenue. The final leg will have the parade head east by Elements Casino, and then south on 177B Street, where it finishes on 58 Avenue.

For more information, visit cloverdalebia.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter