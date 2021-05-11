Thousands of dollars in scholarship money available to Surrey students

Surrey students volunteer for the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2016. The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation is again awarding scholarships to Surrey students who spend their time volunteering. The deadline for applications is May 21. (Photo submitted)

Thousands of dollars in scholarship money is up for grabs.

The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation (CRYIF) is offering the cash to Surrey students that have been using their free time to volunteer and help out in their communities.

Under normal circumstances, the program is open to “past and present student volunteers of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair who are in their graduation year,” according to the cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.

The scholarship program is “designed to foster youth participation and engagement in the activities and interests of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association and to reward deserving volunteers with financial assistance in pursuing their post-secondary education.”

But last year, and again this year, recipients need only have volunteer experience in some capacity.

SEE ALSO: ‘Cowboy’ calendar to raise funds for Cloverdale Rodeo youth foundation

In a press release dated April 8, 2021, the CRYIF announced seven Grade-12 students were awarded $1,000 scholarships in 2020: Vincent Labador – Johnston Heights Secondary, Nisha Niijar – Fleetwood Park Secondary, Aashna Thapar – North Surrey Secondary, Natasha Kalinic – Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Alexander Thornton – Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Taya Suttill – Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, and Skye Graham – Clayton Heights Secondary.

“As a Board we collectively agreed to proceed with awarding scholarships during the pandemic, whether there was a rodeo or not, because people are in a time of financial need more than ever,” foundation chair Nicole Reader said in the release.

Along with the $1,000 awards, CRYIF has added a new scholarship this year, a $2,000 scholarship called “Rising Above” and named in honour of Lord Tweedsmuir student Isabella Olson.

“Isabella was an extraordinary and inspirational young individual who strived to ‘Rise Above’ the various obstacles she faced while always remaining determined to succeed,” Reader said.

The award is open to a Tweedy grad that has risen above any number of obstacles “whether personal, mental health, bullying, or family-related complications.”

Reader added, “Isabella’s inspiring spirit was a source of strength to all who knew her, and it is our esteemed honour to be able to present this award and assisting inspiring students in achieving their dreams.”

The deadline for applications is May 21. Applications can be found at cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleCloverdale RodeoScholarshipsSurrey