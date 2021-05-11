Surrey students volunteer for the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2016. The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation is again awarding scholarships to Surrey students who spend their time volunteering. The deadline for applications is May 21. (Photo submitted)

Surrey students volunteer for the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2016. The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation is again awarding scholarships to Surrey students who spend their time volunteering. The deadline for applications is May 21. (Photo submitted)

Thousands of dollars in scholarship money available to Surrey students

Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation offering scholarships, deadline is May 21

Thousands of dollars in scholarship money is up for grabs.

The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation (CRYIF) is offering the cash to Surrey students that have been using their free time to volunteer and help out in their communities.

Under normal circumstances, the program is open to “past and present student volunteers of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair who are in their graduation year,” according to the cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.

The scholarship program is “designed to foster youth participation and engagement in the activities and interests of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association and to reward deserving volunteers with financial assistance in pursuing their post-secondary education.”

But last year, and again this year, recipients need only have volunteer experience in some capacity.

SEE ALSO: ‘Cowboy’ calendar to raise funds for Cloverdale Rodeo youth foundation

In a press release dated April 8, 2021, the CRYIF announced seven Grade-12 students were awarded $1,000 scholarships in 2020: Vincent Labador – Johnston Heights Secondary, Nisha Niijar – Fleetwood Park Secondary, Aashna Thapar – North Surrey Secondary, Natasha Kalinic – Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Alexander Thornton – Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Taya Suttill – Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, and Skye Graham – Clayton Heights Secondary.

“As a Board we collectively agreed to proceed with awarding scholarships during the pandemic, whether there was a rodeo or not, because people are in a time of financial need more than ever,” foundation chair Nicole Reader said in the release.

Along with the $1,000 awards, CRYIF has added a new scholarship this year, a $2,000 scholarship called “Rising Above” and named in honour of Lord Tweedsmuir student Isabella Olson.

“Isabella was an extraordinary and inspirational young individual who strived to ‘Rise Above’ the various obstacles she faced while always remaining determined to succeed,” Reader said.

The award is open to a Tweedy grad that has risen above any number of obstacles “whether personal, mental health, bullying, or family-related complications.”

Reader added, “Isabella’s inspiring spirit was a source of strength to all who knew her, and it is our esteemed honour to be able to present this award and assisting inspiring students in achieving their dreams.”

The deadline for applications is May 21. Applications can be found at cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleCloverdale RodeoScholarshipsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Group offering support to Surrey, White Rock residents who are dealing with anxiety

Just Posted

Deb Jack was named Surrey’s Good Citizen of the Year in 2012. (File photo)
Environmentalists’ delegation takes aim at Bear Creek Park road project

‘Bear Creek Park is ours – a natural heritage,’ Deb Jack says

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition

‘It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this,’ he says of the Green Timbers-area rancher

In a letter to Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee dated May 11, Delta Mayor George Harvie confirmed the city’s interest in acquiring a head lease for the Harold and Veronica Savage Centre for Supportive Care, with the intention of subletting it to the recently-formed Heron Hospice Society of Delta. (The Canadian Press photo)
Mayor confirms Delta’s interest in leasing Centre for Supportive Care

Harvie says city intends to sublet the facility to recently-formed Heron Hospice Society of Delta

The City of Surrey has moved a step closer to its single-use plastics and styrofoam ban, approving a communication and education plan for businesses. (File photo)
Surrey moves forward with single-use plastics ban, anticipated to take effect in November

‘Communication and education plan’ to prepare businesses approved

Surrey students volunteer for the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2016. The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation is again awarding scholarships to Surrey students who spend their time volunteering. The deadline for applications is May 21. (Photo submitted)
Thousands of dollars in scholarship money available to Surrey students

Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation offering scholarships, deadline is May 21

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition

‘It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this,’ he says of the Green Timbers-area rancher

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition, says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham promotes the government’s BuyBC food program in 2019. (B.C. government)
Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

‘Looking at ways to support this type of program,’ minister says

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

BCREA economists also predict home prices to increase by 14.3%

B.C. Auditor General Michael Pickup in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. didn’t effectively manage conservation lands program: auditor general

Michael Pickup says staff had limited approaches to resolving the unauthorized use of the most at-risk conservation lands

The majority of city council votes in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

Two councillors raise concerns about logo being too corporate for a flag

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Most Read