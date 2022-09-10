PHOTOS: Thousands attend Delta’s Luminary Festival

A performer at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
A group of young women pose for a selfie at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)A group of young women pose for a selfie at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Juggler, Mike Vattie, left, preforms while Ben VanderEnde participates at Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)Juggler, Mike Vattie, left, preforms while Ben VanderEnde participates at Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Sundo Kim, 5, catches a fish at one of the vendors at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)Sundo Kim, 5, catches a fish at one of the vendors at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Cassandra Wang, 9, left, Curtis Wang, 5, and Huifen Guo pose for a photo with Miss Gina Tonic at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)Cassandra Wang, 9, left, Curtis Wang, 5, and Huifen Guo pose for a photo with Miss Gina Tonic at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Dominic Gleig, 3, poses for a photo for his uncle at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)Dominic Gleig, 3, poses for a photo for his uncle at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Sanuri Pathigoda, 2, watches a performer on stilts at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)Sanuri Pathigoda, 2, watches a performer on stilts at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Thousands of people attended the Luminary Festival at Sandstone Park Saturday, Sept. 10 in North Delta, according to Delta Mayor George Harvie.

After a three-year break due to the pandemic, the annual festival was back in full swing. Harvie said it is the best festival in Delta.

The event featured live performances, crafts, food trucks, and lots of family-friendly activities.

Harvie said the overall mood was “fun, enjoyment, less stress, no restrictions.”

Guests were encouraged to dress up in costumes and bring lanterns to illuminate the park. Those posting photos on social media using the hashtag #illuminatedelta22 have a chance to win a six-month Delta parks and recreation drop-in pass.

