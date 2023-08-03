International Day of Overdose Awareness is Aug. 31 for a day to reflect on the lives lost to the illicit drug crisis and take action to support those affected. (Sobia Moman file photo)

‘Those who go unseen’: Overdose Awareness Day to be held in White Rock

Every Aug. 31 is to remember loved ones lost to toxic drugs, overdose

The toxic drug crisis in B.C. has claimed more than 12,000 lives, and even with provincial initiatives to create better access to a safer supply and moves towards decriminalizing possession of small amounts of substances, there are still many individuals affected by the crisis who go unseen.

That is the theme of this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), which will be held once again in Memorial Park in White Rock on Thursday, Aug. 31.

This year’s sombre event will also hold space for “the people in our community who are closely impacted by loved ones who have passed away from overdose,” said Kiah Ellis-Durity, the new project co-ordinator for Tides of Change Community Action Team.

The White Rock/South Surrey group — one of many throughout different communities in the province that work to develop action-oriented strategies that will make an impact on a local level — is organizing the IOAD event for the seaside city.

ALSO READ: Putting faces to statistics on Black Balloon Day in White Rock

“IOAD is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died from overdose, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind,” reads a poster for the day.

The evening will open with a 5 p.m. welcome from members of the Semiahmoo First Nation.

Following the ceremony, which is open to all, will be an opportunity for people to share stories about their own personal lived or living experience with substance use, then at 6 p.m. there will be a march along the promenade.

After the march is over, food will be available on-site with resource tables and naloxone training also provided.

The pier will also light up in purple, which is the official colour of the day, and a candlelight memorial will begin at 8 p.m.

