EDUCATION

'They've worked so hard': KPU fine arts grad show moves to Instagram

The exhibit tackles a wide variety of relevant issues through the eyes of students

For fine arts students at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, the show will go on – virtually.

After KPU’s annual Bachelor of Fine Arts grad show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans were made to stage the event on instagram.com/kpufinearts, from May 14 to 29.

The exhibit tackles a wide variety of relevant issues through the eyes of students, according to a post at kpu.ca.

“All their work is about themselves or how they relate to their environment and community,” said instructor Maria Anna Parolin. “They’ve worked so hard and I’m really excited about how they’re going to be putting it together.”

Some of the themes include the environment and recycling, mental health, hoarding, body image, family history from Indonesia and the history of slaves from Africa.

A video about the project is posted to twitter.com/KPUmedia.

Diane Purvey, dean in the Faculty of Arts at KPU, said the grad show is an opportunity for the students to create art that they are passionate about and to showcase those pieces to the public. “They’ve worked very hard to create the artwork and you can see that they’ve put their heart into their creative works,” she said.

More details about KPU’s Fine Arts department are posted to kpu.ca/arts/fine-arts.


