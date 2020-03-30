Eduardo Baena’s winning entry in the 2019 Canadian Wildlife Photography of the Year competition.

‘The exposure is great’: Why this photo is a contest-winner for one Surrey adventurer

Nature photographer Eduardo Baena spends a lot of time in the wild

Surrey-based photographer Eduardo Baena is among winners of the 2019 Canadian Wildlife Photography of the Year competition, hosted by Canadian Geographic in partnership with the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Baena’s underwater photo of water lily leaves was named winner of the Plants and Trees category.

Among 5,400 entries judged by a six-person panel, the contest-winning photos “offer us an intimate glimpse at the often secretive lives of animals, and serve as a reminder that nature in all its forms is worth protecting,” says a post at canadiangeographic.ca.

Baena’s winning photo shows water lily leaves, from below, soaking up the sunlight on the surface of Brohm Lake, located about 15 kilometres north of Squamish.

Said judge Ryan Tidman: “This is a relatively common underwater shot, but very technical. The exposure is great.”

The other contest categories are Animals in Action, Birds, Up Close, Urban Wildlife and Young Photographers.

CLICK HERE to see all of the contest-winning photos.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

A Whalley-area resident, Baena immigrated here from Argentina in 2005.

“As soon as I could, I got a point-and-shoot camera and started sending pictures and stories to my friends back home – the idea was to show them how living in Canada was,” he told the Now-Leader.

“But soon everybody started complimented my images and suggested I should submit them to contests. One of the things that surprised them were my underwater images. Being a scuba diver, I had also bought the underwater housing for my point-and-shoot, so some of the pics were ‘underwater Canada’ – salmon and the like.”

Baena’s website shows some of his work, and describes him as an avid adventurer and nature photographer who spends a lot of time in the wild. His passion for wildlife has led him to experience a wide variety of animal encounters, among them swimming and scuba diving with sharks, sea lions, whale sharks and beluga whales, the website notes.

“Although some years ago I took a few pictures using film, it wasn’t until the first digital camera came to my hands that I developed this passion for photography,” Baena posted on the website. “I was (and still am!) amazed by the versatility and enormous possibilities the digital field has to offer, so once I got started… I just couldn’t stop! Nature is my favourite subject, especially underwater life, although sometimes I also shoot architecture, lights, movement.”

Baena’s Youtube channel features some of his videos of nature and wildlife.

As a category winner, Baena will receive a copy of the book The Natural History of Canadian Mammals by Donna Naughton (value: $75), four free admissions to the Canadian Museum of Nature (value: $58) and a selection of Canadian Museum of Nature products (value: $25).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SurreyCares creates emergency fund to boost social service agencies ‘in the trenches’
Next story
Cloverdale food bank sees surge in demand over short period

Just Posted

Cloverdale food bank sees surge in demand over short period

Lower Mainland’s newest food bank serves Langley, Delta, Surrey, White Rock

UPDATE: Two injured in serious crash on 56th Avenue in Langley

Langley man and Surrey woman injured in collision

‘The exposure is great’: Why this photo is a contest-winner for one Surrey adventurer

Nature photographer Eduardo Baena spends a lot of time in the wild

The new Run Surrey Run cancelled for 2020, pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

‘The postponement was a very difficult one,’ says organizer of the inaugural walk/run event

South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce set to host ‘virtual town hall’ sessions

Video conferences aim to answer COVID-19 questions from business owners, residents

B.C. records first at-home death from COVID-19, but 70+ hospital patients have recovered

Total of 970 novel coronavirus cases in B.C., with the majority in the Lower Mainland area

Helping those at risk, one piece of paper at a time through ‘isolation communication’

Simple paper tool during pandemic making its way across Canada thanks to social media.

‘Back to school, in a virtual way’ for B.C. students in COVID-19 pandemic

Province adds online resources to help parents at home

Canadian COVID-19 round-up: Air Canada cuts 15,000 jobs, 90% of flights

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

Temporary free parking reduces need for keypads, contact

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Total accumulations of up to 25 cm can be expected by this evening

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

Most Read