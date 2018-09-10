Thanksgiving Food Drive will begin this week

South Surrey and White Rock can expect to see a paper bag, with instructions, on their doorstep

Collection for the Thanksgiving Food Drive will begin this week.

Residents in South Surrey and White Rock can expect to see a paper bag, with instructions, on their doorstep starting this week.

They will be asked to place donations in the bag, and leave it on their doorstep Sept. 15.

Volunteers will swing by each residence Saturday morning to retrieve the bag of food.

All the items collected will be sent to Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.

Food bank manager Jaye Murray told Peace Arch News Wednesday that the food bank can always use healthy foods, such as fresh vegetables, fruit, rice, oats and canned protein.

