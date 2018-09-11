Terry Fox on his Marathon of Hope in 1980. (Photo: Terry Fox Foundation)

Terry Fox Run at four Surrey sites this Sunday

Events at Fraser Heights, Fleetwood, Cloverdale and South Surrey on Sept. 16

People will honour Canadian hero Terry Fox in four corners of Surrey this weekend.

The 38th annual Terry Fox Run will take place Sunday (Sept. 16) — known as “national run day” — at locations in Fraser Heights, Fleetwood, Cloverdale and South Surrey.

“The Terry Fox Run has been with us in Surrey since 1986,” noted Donna White, director of the organization’s British Columbia/Yukon region. “An astounding $550,000 has been raised at the Surrey runs for innovative cancer research.”

Cloverdale’s event will start from the Legion building at 17567 57th Ave., while Fleetwood Park (at 15802 80th Ave.) is host to a separate event. Runs will also be held at Fraser Heights Recreation Centre (10588 160th St.) and South Surrey Athletic Park. No event will be held at Bear Creek Park in Newton this year. To get involved, visit terryfox.org/run.

• RELATED STORY: Terry Fox’s story through the eyes of his younger brother, Darrell Fox, from 2017.

Fox had a dream of a world without cancer, and in the spring of 1980 set out to run across Canada during his Marathon of Hope. His right leg taken from him by cancer, he ran the equivalent of a marathon a day for 143 days straight, to raise awareness of the need for cancer research funding. When his own cancer spread, Terry was forced to stop running but his journey and his dream to find a cure for cancer lives on.

Terrance Stanley Fox was born in Winnipeg on July 28, 1958, and later grew up in Port Coquitlam. Post-Marathon of Hope, following treatment with chemotherapy and interferon, Fox died at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster on June 28, 1981, one month short of his 23rd birthday.

CLICK HERE to read more about Fox and his Marathon of Hope.

Today, the Terry Fox Foundation continues to raise money to find a cure for cancer.

“The Runs are a non-competitive, all-inclusive, family oriented activity where participants can run, walk, blade or bike,” a foundation release notes. “Registration is by donation and there is no minimum pledge amount. Participants have the option to be recognized as a corporate team, individual participants, or even a member of ‘Terry’s Team’ of cancer survivors. Every participant is a special part of the cause, as living proof that cancer research saves lives.”

By joining, “you will be an integral part of carrying Terry’s torch and helping your community contribute to the $750 million already raised for cancer research worldwide.”

Previous story
‘Human Library’ social justice project was ‘eye opening’ for Surrey teens
Next story
Blanket exercise to teach ‘often neglected’ First Nation history

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, video footage in fatal weekend crash

Police hope to talk to anyone with information, particularly pedestrians who were in the area at the time

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 12 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, conferences and more in our weekly guide

Blanket exercise to teach ‘often neglected’ First Nation history

Church groups invite White Rock council, Semiahmoo First Nation to ‘Kairos Blanket’ event

EXCLUSIVE: Why we left Surrey First

Trio of councillors tell their side of the story about Surrey First’s fracture – and what they say has Mayor Linda Hepner ‘angry’ and ‘insulted’

VIDEO: ‘Supernatural’ films in downtown Cloverdale

Actor Jensen Ackles, famous Chevrolet Impala spotted on 176A Street

VIDEO: Proposal on the pier

White Rock artist draws marriage proposal for couple

150 wigs meant for children with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Vancouver Police say the wigs are worth $2,500 each, stolen from Eva ans Company Wigs

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Most Read