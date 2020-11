Teresa Troock (right) presents an oversized cheque for $1,000 to the Earle Fraser, chair of the Legion Poppy Fund. (Photo: Submitted)

Teresa Troock (right) presents an oversized cheque for $1,000 to the Cloverdale Legion’s Earle Fraser, chair of the Legion Poppy Fund, Nov. 9, outside Branch No. 6.

Troock, franchisee for Triple O’s by White Spot, said she donated because she wanted to help the Legion and she heard “poppy donations were down anywhere from 30-50 per cent in some areas.” She added, “the poppy campaign is about the veterans, not us.”



