White Rock Museum and Archives guests watch a live-streamed version of the TEDx White Rock event. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The TEDx White Rock event is being live streamed here.

The event, held Thursday at Blue Frog Studios, features 13 guest speakers from the Semiahmoo Peninsula, each are given eight- to-18 minutes to share a personal story.

Guest speakers include Angus Reid, Arun Fryer, Stan Fryer, Bob Kuhn, Denise Walker, Denise Wozniak, Gillian Dunn, Gordie Hogg, Guy Felicella, Jennah Dohms, Jessie Sutherland, Linda Nolte, Mike Robinson and Werner Spangehl.