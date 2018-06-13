Peace Arch Hospital Foundation receives a $30,000 cheque from TB Vets last month. (Contributed photo)

TB Vets donation $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Money to be used for the purchase of a new ventilator

An organization dedicated to helping B.C. residents with respiratory illness has donated $30,000 to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation towards the purchase of a life-saving ventilator.

TB Vets, a charitable organization, has been raising funds and awareness for the illness for more than 70 years, a PAHF news release states.

“Adjusting to the needs of our patients means not only knowing what they will need now, but also in the future,” said Trevor Whyte, registered respiratory therapist with the hospital.

“This 980 ventilator replaces our current end-of-lifespan 840 ventilators with a new, state-of-the-art machine that patients will benefit from for many years to come.”

Since 1989, TB Vets has donated more than $200,000 to the foundation for the purchase of respiratory equipment.

“Providing the best quality health care requires a multitude of partnerships,” said Kandys Merola, TB Vets executive director.

“TB Vets values our partnership with Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. We are committed to respiratory wellness and are thrilled this vital life-saving ventilator will enhance patient care.”

Previous story
Naming contest underway for White Rock’s all-abilities playground

Just Posted

Clayton hub to meet high energy standards, provide half of required parking

Centre will be largest Canadian ‘Passivhaus’ building, but will halve parking requirements

Brass propeller nicked from White Rock home

Reward offered for safe return of weighty ‘family keepsake’

TB Vets donation $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Money to be used for the purchase of a new ventilator

A new ‘weapon’ for UFV Cascades as former Tamanawis basketball standout signs

North Deltan Sukhjot Bains excited to play in Abbotsford with older brother and two old buddies

Cloverdale Legion will crush cars with a tank at open house

Soviet-era tank, vintage biplane and more at upcoming open house

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

VIDEO: Condo case ruling shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

High court upholds decision requiring people with original purchase agreements to pay more

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Most Read