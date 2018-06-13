TB Vets donation $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Money to be used for the purchase of a new ventilator

An organization dedicated to helping B.C. residents with respiratory illness has donated $30,000 to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation towards the purchase of a life-saving ventilator.

TB Vets, a charitable organization, has been raising funds and awareness for the illness for more than 70 years, a PAHF news release states.

“Adjusting to the needs of our patients means not only knowing what they will need now, but also in the future,” said Trevor Whyte, registered respiratory therapist with the hospital.

“This 980 ventilator replaces our current end-of-lifespan 840 ventilators with a new, state-of-the-art machine that patients will benefit from for many years to come.”

Since 1989, TB Vets has donated more than $200,000 to the foundation for the purchase of respiratory equipment.

“Providing the best quality health care requires a multitude of partnerships,” said Kandys Merola, TB Vets executive director.

“TB Vets values our partnership with Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. We are committed to respiratory wellness and are thrilled this vital life-saving ventilator will enhance patient care.”