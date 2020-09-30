TB Vests funding new respiratory equipment for critically ill patients at Delta Hospital

TB Vets donor Cathy with her returned keys. TB Vets Charitable Foundation is supporting the Delta Hospital with a $19,000 gift for a Premium System Verathon Glidescope. (Submitted photo)

Delta Hospital is getting a new piece of equipment to help critically ill patients thanks to a donation from TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

TB Vets has gifted the hospital $19,000 for a Premium System Verathon Glidescope, a tool needed for intubating critically ill patients. The scope will be taken to every “code blue” emergency in the hospital, such as patients in cardiac or respiratory arrest. Approximately 20 such emergencies have occurred so far this year.

The grant is part of a record $1-million in funding provided by TB Vets to hospitals and first responders across B.C., which has funded the purchase of critical respiratory equipment including 14 ventilators over the last year.

“At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has put in perspective just how important and essential it is to have access to life-saving respiratory equipment, we are proud to have made such a significant contribution to the care of British Columbians,” TB Vets CEO Kandys Merola said in a press release.

“This is possible because of the generosity of TB Vets donors, including in particular through our Key Tag Program. Ten years ago, TB Vets went through a tough time, and we thought that we might have to close. But thanks to the support of our donors, we not only survived, but have been able to increase our reach, and to celebrate $1-million in donations this year.”

Since 1946, when TB Vets introduced British Columbia’s first key tag program, the charity has returned more than 510,000 keys. This year’s key tags will be mailed in mid-October, around Thanksgiving.

For more information, visit tbvets.org/key-tag-program.



