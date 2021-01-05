A video released by Tabor Home in Abbotsford includes staff members holding photos of some of the 25 residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 during an outbreak that began in early November. (Video screengrab)

A video released by Tabor Home in Abbotsford includes staff members holding photos of some of the 25 residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 during an outbreak that began in early November. (Video screengrab)

Tabor Home in Abbotsford releases video in memory of lives lost to COVID-19

Long-term care home pays tribute to 25 residents who died in outbreak

The site of one of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care has released a video in memory of the 25 residents who lost their lives to the virus.

Tabor Home posted the video on Tuesday (Jan. 5), showing a “memory tree” that the facility has put in place and which is adorned with ornamental doves.

The footage also shows several Tabor Home staff holding photos of some of the residents who have lost their lives since the outbreak was declared in early November.

Pastor Ray Harris says in the video that the evergreen tree is “a symbol of life, renewal and hope for the seasons ahead.” He said the mission of Tabor Home is to “care from the heart.

“When your heart is in serving a person and that person dies, it is heartbreaking. This Tabor memory tree is a way of saying how much we care for each life represented by these white doves,” Harris says in the video.

“Our prayer is that this memory tree sends its light into darkness, reflecting the light each of these people brought into the world. Their memories live on.”

The outbreak at Tabor Home grew to a total of 156 cases (93 residents and 63 staff) and 25 deaths. An update on Dec. 23 reported that there had been no new cases since Dec. 14.

Up until that time, the facility had been the site of B.C.’s largest outbreak at a long-term care home. But Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed on Monday (Jan. 4) that Little Mountain Place in Vancouver has had 38 deaths and that 98 of the facility’s 114 residents had tested positive, along with 69 staff.

RELATED: Daughter of resident who died of COVID-19 praises staff at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

RELATED: No more new COVID-19 cases at Tabor Home in Abbotsford


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amica, Sources deliver 140 hot meals to isolated seniors on Christmas Eve

Just Posted

Photo by Tom Zytaruk
Surrey tree protection bylaw tougher but environmentalist calls for more

‘We never make up the losses,’ Surrey environmentalist Deb Jack says

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)
White Rock dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

File photo of passengers boarding the restored BC Electric Railway Car 1225 at Cloverdale Station in 2019
Surrey looking into extending heritage rail ride into Newton from Sullivan Station

Councillor Linda Annis says it has ‘real value from a tourism perspective’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
Health officials to ‘re-look’ at PE protocols after nearly 50 infected at Earl Marriott

High number of COVID-19 cases linked to physical education classes

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

Rev. Andrew Halladay, the vicar at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley, sits in an empty pew on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. His church had to move online because of COVID-19 limits on public gatherings. Halladay is one of 38 church leaders in B.C. to sign a joint letter of support for provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Group of 38 B.C. church leaders ‘fully support’ Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix

Joint letter of support says they are ‘deeply disappointed’ by critical comments from some churches

A video released by Tabor Home in Abbotsford includes staff members holding photos of some of the 25 residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 during an outbreak that began in early November. (Video screengrab)
Tabor Home in Abbotsford releases video in memory of lives lost to COVID-19

Long-term care home pays tribute to 25 residents who died in outbreak

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

Zurie didn’t met “Dad” – Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck – at Christmas because he was away at the world juniors (video image)
VIDEO: Meet Zurie, the newest addition to the family of Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck

Puppy arrived while head of Langley-based WHL team was away at world juniors

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

(File)
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating

Most Read