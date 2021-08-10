Survey to shape Newton’s new community centre with gift-card draw

What should Newton’s new community centre look like?
The City of Surrey wants to know, as part of an online survey that involves a draw of $100 gift cards for five lucky residents who voice their opinion.
The $90-million project is planned for the 6900-block of King George Boulevard, former site of a Rona store.
“The multi-phase facility has the potential to provide expanded aquatic, cultural, library, and recreation opportunities,” a survey intro says.
Input “will help shape a modern and sustainable community centre designed to meet the needs of a diverse and growing population.”
The survey, at engage.surrey.ca, is open until Sept. 12. More project details are posted to surrey.ca/newtoncommunitycentre.
On June 1, Surrey council approved a $4,357,069.60 to TKA+D Architecture + Design Inc. and MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd. for the Newton Community Centre project.
In January, the council decided to borrow $90 million for the community centre.
Construction will begin in the winter of 2022, according to a news release from city hall last spring, and the facility is expected to be open by the end of 2024.
