Sign outside the future site of Newton Community Centre, in the 6900-block of King George Boulevard. (File photo)

Sign outside the future site of Newton Community Centre, in the 6900-block of King George Boulevard. (File photo)

Survey to shape Newton’s new community centre with gift-card draw

Facility expected to be open by the end of 2024

What should Newton’s new community centre look like?

The City of Surrey wants to know, as part of an online survey that involves a draw of $100 gift cards for five lucky residents who voice their opinion.

The $90-million project is planned for the 6900-block of King George Boulevard, former site of a Rona store.

“The multi-phase facility has the potential to provide expanded aquatic, cultural, library, and recreation opportunities,” a survey intro says.

Input “will help shape a modern and sustainable community centre designed to meet the needs of a diverse and growing population.”

The survey, at engage.surrey.ca, is open until Sept. 12. More project details are posted to surrey.ca/newtoncommunitycentre.

• RELATED STORY/VIDEO: Site of future Newton Community Centre picked without consultation, BIA says.

On June 1, Surrey council approved a $4,357,069.60 to TKA+D Architecture + Design Inc. and MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd. for the Newton Community Centre project.

In January, the council decided to borrow $90 million for the community centre.

Construction will begin in the winter of 2022, according to a news release from city hall last spring, and the facility is expected to be open by the end of 2024.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society to expand, seeks volunteers

Just Posted

Musician Alexis Lynn will perform at Vault Restaurant in Cloverdale Aug. 21 as part of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association’s August music initiative. (Photo submitted)
Live music comes to Cloverdale sidewalks

Jim Burke (left) and Brent Hill practice at Fraser Downs March 4, 2021. A press release issued Aug. 6 noted the B.C. Government has agreed to provide both Harness Racing BC (HRBC) and the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association of BC (HBPA) with a $3 million grant for 2021. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Government provides $3M in funding for horse racing in B.C.

Sign outside the future site of Newton Community Centre, in the 6900-block of King George Boulevard. (File photo)
Survey to shape Newton’s new community centre with gift-card draw

The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society is collecting donations for the roughly 80 residents who have been displaced following a fire at Canterbury Green condos in Newton. The building caught fire Tuesday evening (Aug. 3, 2021), damaging at least 20 units and burning for at least 24 hours. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters now matching up to $10K for condo fire victims