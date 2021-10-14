Survey results for new Clayton Heights park released

The concept plan for park “58B” in Clayton is seen in this image from the City of Surrey. The city notes 72 Avenue will be widened at some point in the future. (Screenshot via City of Surrey)

The City of Surrey has released the results of their online survey about a new neighbourhood park in Clayton Heights.

The results from the survey for park “58B” were included in a public engagement summary, now available to read on the city’s website.

“The survey generated a strong turnout, with over 1,200 responses from the community,” the engagement summary notes. “Residents are excited for new active park space in their neighbourhood and showed support for all the proposed types of amenities in the survey. A majority of the responses indicated support for preserving and enhancing a portion of the existing natural area within the park.”

The city also released concept artwork for the park.

The park, located at 72 Avenue and 191 Street, will be 5.5 acres and is split between both the West and East Clayton neighborhood concept plans. The site is just up from Clayton Park and École Salish Secondary School, along the Hazelgrove Greenway.

In the engagement summary, the city says it received more than 1,200 responses with more than 1,100 of respondents identifying as Clayton residents.

According to the summary, “Respondents were also asked to suggest names for the new park (and) 355 residents provided at least one suggestion.”

The engagement survey reveals the park’s final plan will be hammered out in late 2021 and early 2022, with construction scheduled to start in 2022 “after the detailed design is completed.”



