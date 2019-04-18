Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade: A procession guide, starting with Sikh Riders

A “colourful and entertaining procession” will wind through the streets of Surrey on Saturday, April 20, according to organizers of Surrey’s annual Vaisakhi Parade.

More than 2,500 participants representing 20-plus community organizations will participate in the event, with hundreds of thousands more in roadside booths along the parade route.

• READ MORE: Vaisakhi parade to fill Surrey streets Saturday: What you need to know.

A 2019 Parade Procession Guide has been released by organizers of the event, the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, with participants in order of appearance starting around 9 a.m.:

Sikh Riders

“Members of the Sikh Riders, a Lower Mainland based motorcycle enthusiast club will have a number of members riding in the opening procession for the Parade. In BC, Sikhs are legally allowed to ride motorcycles while wearing a turban according to the Provincial Motorcycle Act.”

Gatka Demonstration

“Gatka is a traditional form of Sikh martial arts. Children will be demonstrating the traditional art form.”

Parshaad (Sikh food offering float)

“Parshaad is a traditional Sikh dried sweet that is used as a religious offering. Volunteers from the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar Temple will be handing out these offerings to the crowd.”

CHANNEL Punjabi

“Capturing all the exciting events of the 2019 Parade on camera, Channel Punjabi will be broadcasting live to a global television audience from the Parade route.”

Guru Granth Sahib (The main float in the Parade)

“The most important float in the procession, this float carries the Guru Granth Sahib, the 11th Guru of the Sikhs. The Guru Granth Sahib is the holy scripture of the Sikhs, regarded as the teaching of the Ten Gurus.”

ATN / Sanjha TV

“Asian Television Network and Sanjha TV live broadcast production from the Parade Route.”

Har Jus Kirtan

“With more than 100 members, participants in this parade entry will perform traditional Sikh hymns. These hymns, many of which are hundreds of years old, unite the crowd in celebration.”

Kirtan Float

“Traditional Sikh hymns performed by members of the community.”

Khalsa School

“The Khalsa School in Newton will have 500 participants, aged kindergarten to grade 12, in this year’s entry. The Khalsa Schools are private Sikh schools dedicated to teaching the whole child through academic, Sikh religion and cultural classes. The participants from the Newton Khalsa School will perform hymns and traditional dances throughout the parade procession.”

Revolution Records

“Revolution Records was born out of the desire to see more music that reflects and contributes towards social change.”

Sikh Army Float

“The Sikh community has a longstanding record of armed service that dates back over 100 years, and this year’s parade entry is a salute to the Sikh community’s contributions and sacrifices to military efforts globally.”

Guru Angad Dev ji (G.A.D.) Elementary School

“Students from kindergarten to grade seven will represent the new, Surrey-based private elementary school, Guru Angad Dev ji Elementary, in this float. Following the schools vision statement to “learn, lead, serve”, their entry will encourage a message of love for mankind, humanity and feelings of universal brotherhood.”

Sikh Motorcycle Club

“The Sikh Motorcycle Club was established in 2002 and today has over 90 members. A number of those members will be riding in the Parade Procession.”

Dasmesh Punjabi School Abbotsford

“Dasmesh Punjabi School located in Abbotsford has built a very impressive school on the foundation of the Sikh faith and the Punjabi language and culture. As a vibrant K – 12 school with more than 700 students, they pride themselves on the individual attention that each student receives here. Learning flourishes in a safe and caring environment.”

Khalsa Float

“This float will celebrate the Khalsa and its mission to uplift humanity, engage in the provision of equality and human rights, and to ensure a world free from discrimination. The float is a combination of images and information about the Khalsa and Vaisakhi in both English and Punjabi.”

Mamta Foundation

“The Mamta Foundation of Canada aims to help children around the world through moral, social, cultural and economic support. Its first project is to help raise funds for the construction of a new building site for abandoned and orphan girls in Jalandhar City, India.”

Sikh Human Rights Float

“In remembrance of countless innocent Sikhs who lost their lives advocating for equality and the opportunity to determine their own destiny. Each year this float celebrates a different era of Sikh history and the resolve of the community to not only survive, but to flourish as well.”

TransLink

“One of two buses provided courtesy of Translink, Greater Vancouver’s public transportation authority for transportation along the route for community elders.”

Surrey Food Bank

“The non-profit organization, the Surrey Food Bank, will be collecting donations of non-perishable food along the Parade Route.”

