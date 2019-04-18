Motorcyclists at a previous Vaisakhi parade in Surrey. (File photo)

Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade: A procession guide, starting with Sikh Riders

Parade to include more than 2,500 participants representing 20-plus community organizations

A “colourful and entertaining procession” will wind through the streets of Surrey on Saturday, April 20, according to organizers of Surrey’s annual Vaisakhi Parade.

More than 2,500 participants representing 20-plus community organizations will participate in the event, with hundreds of thousands more in roadside booths along the parade route.

• READ MORE: Vaisakhi parade to fill Surrey streets Saturday: What you need to know.

A 2019 Parade Procession Guide has been released by organizers of the event, the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, with participants in order of appearance starting around 9 a.m.:

Sikh Riders

“Members of the Sikh Riders, a Lower Mainland based motorcycle enthusiast club will have a number of members riding in the opening procession for the Parade. In BC, Sikhs are legally allowed to ride motorcycles while wearing a turban according to the Provincial Motorcycle Act.”

Gatka Demonstration

“Gatka is a traditional form of Sikh martial arts. Children will be demonstrating the traditional art form.”

Parshaad (Sikh food offering float)

“Parshaad is a traditional Sikh dried sweet that is used as a religious offering. Volunteers from the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar Temple will be handing out these offerings to the crowd.”

CHANNEL Punjabi

“Capturing all the exciting events of the 2019 Parade on camera, Channel Punjabi will be broadcasting live to a global television audience from the Parade route.”

Guru Granth Sahib (The main float in the Parade)

“The most important float in the procession, this float carries the Guru Granth Sahib, the 11th Guru of the Sikhs. The Guru Granth Sahib is the holy scripture of the Sikhs, regarded as the teaching of the Ten Gurus.”

ATN / Sanjha TV

“Asian Television Network and Sanjha TV live broadcast production from the Parade Route.”

Har Jus Kirtan

“With more than 100 members, participants in this parade entry will perform traditional Sikh hymns. These hymns, many of which are hundreds of years old, unite the crowd in celebration.”

Kirtan Float

“Traditional Sikh hymns performed by members of the community.”

Khalsa School

“The Khalsa School in Newton will have 500 participants, aged kindergarten to grade 12, in this year’s entry. The Khalsa Schools are private Sikh schools dedicated to teaching the whole child through academic, Sikh religion and cultural classes. The participants from the Newton Khalsa School will perform hymns and traditional dances throughout the parade procession.”

Revolution Records

“Revolution Records was born out of the desire to see more music that reflects and contributes towards social change.”

Sikh Army Float

“The Sikh community has a longstanding record of armed service that dates back over 100 years, and this year’s parade entry is a salute to the Sikh community’s contributions and sacrifices to military efforts globally.”

Guru Angad Dev ji (G.A.D.) Elementary School

“Students from kindergarten to grade seven will represent the new, Surrey-based private elementary school, Guru Angad Dev ji Elementary, in this float. Following the schools vision statement to “learn, lead, serve”, their entry will encourage a message of love for mankind, humanity and feelings of universal brotherhood.”

Sikh Motorcycle Club

“The Sikh Motorcycle Club was established in 2002 and today has over 90 members. A number of those members will be riding in the Parade Procession.”

Dasmesh Punjabi School Abbotsford

“Dasmesh Punjabi School located in Abbotsford has built a very impressive school on the foundation of the Sikh faith and the Punjabi language and culture. As a vibrant K – 12 school with more than 700 students, they pride themselves on the individual attention that each student receives here. Learning flourishes in a safe and caring environment.”

Khalsa Float

“This float will celebrate the Khalsa and its mission to uplift humanity, engage in the provision of equality and human rights, and to ensure a world free from discrimination. The float is a combination of images and information about the Khalsa and Vaisakhi in both English and Punjabi.”

Mamta Foundation

“The Mamta Foundation of Canada aims to help children around the world through moral, social, cultural and economic support. Its first project is to help raise funds for the construction of a new building site for abandoned and orphan girls in Jalandhar City, India.”

Sikh Human Rights Float

“In remembrance of countless innocent Sikhs who lost their lives advocating for equality and the opportunity to determine their own destiny. Each year this float celebrates a different era of Sikh history and the resolve of the community to not only survive, but to flourish as well.”

TransLink

“One of two buses provided courtesy of Translink, Greater Vancouver’s public transportation authority for transportation along the route for community elders.”

Surrey Food Bank

“The non-profit organization, the Surrey Food Bank, will be collecting donations of non-perishable food along the Parade Route.”

TransLink

“One of two buses provided courtesy of Translink, Greater Vancouver’s public transportation authority for transportation along the route for community elders.”

Previous story
Vaisakhi voices in Surrey: What does Vaisakhi mean to you?
Next story
VAISAKHI EXPLAINED: Founding of the Khalsa was a seminal event in Sikh history

Just Posted

Langley police seek new leads in hit and run cold case

Six years ago, someone struck a young woman with a car and drove off

Vaisakhi parade to fill Surrey streets Saturday: What you need to know

More than 500,000 people expected for one of the world’s largest Vaisakhi-related events

Drivers injured, children OK after school-bus crash in Surrey

Incident happened near 68th Avenue and King George Boulevard

Construction to begin soon on Sullivan Elementary addition

Education Minister slams Liberals for taking too long to get project off ground

Rainfall warning: Up to 70 mm expected across Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a weather warning heading into the long weekend

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

TSB issues two safety recommendations in probe of fatal B.C. train derailment

The train derailment killed three crew members on board

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire: police official

Investigators made an initial assessment of the cathedral but can’t yet search charred interior

Man in hospital after crash involving parked car in Vancouver

It is unclear what led to the collision involving a black Acura and a parked Land Rover

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

5 to start your day

Police identify victim in Vancouver shooting, Trans Mountain pipeline decision extended and more

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Most Read