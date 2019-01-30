Surrey’s ‘Toque Tuesday’ ball hockey tourney organized to help the homeless

Surrey Eagles, Chicks with Sticks, City Slickers and other teams play Feb. 5 at civic plaza

Ball hockey players will again stick-handle, shoot and score at Surrey Civic Plaza during another Toque Tuesday charity event next week.

The friendly tournament, on Feb. 5, is organized to draw attention to the problem of homelessness in the city, and also collects winter clothing (from participants and spectators) for those in need.

Last year, more than $1,500 was raised during a day of games involving 15-plus teams.

This year’s schedule, drawn up by the event’s lead organizer, retired firefighter Tim Baillie, includes a Surrey Eagles scrimmage at 9 a.m. and 20-minute games every half hour. Matchups include Chicks with Sticks vs. Whalley Little League, City Slickers vs. PCRS (Pacific Community Resources Society), RCMP vs. Transit Police and more.

At noon, piper Alan Walters will lead all teams in a procession from the city hall atrium.

Toque Tuesday ball hockey tourney returns to Surrey Civic Plaza on Feb. 5 – Tuesday, of course, in support of @RaisingTheRoof. Here's a look at last year's event, with video: https://t.co/HIlGfgcno8 pic.twitter.com/2ZoB2rhBaL — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) January 30, 2019

Toque Tuesday is a campaign initiated by the charity organization Raising The Roof to help the homeless.

“This time of the year, potentially, the coldest and wettest and a tough time of the year, (it’s about) what those people are going through on the streets right now,” Baillie said during last year’s tourney.

“If one day a year, we can make homelessness at the front of our thoughts, that’s what this is all about,” Baillie added.

Toque Tuesday takes place annually on the first Tuesday in February.



