Toque Tuesday action at Surrey Civic Plaza in 2017. (File photo)

Surrey’s ‘Toque Tuesday’ ball hockey tourney organized to help the homeless

Surrey Eagles, Chicks with Sticks, City Slickers and other teams play Feb. 5 at civic plaza

Ball hockey players will again stick-handle, shoot and score at Surrey Civic Plaza during another Toque Tuesday charity event next week.

The friendly tournament, on Feb. 5, is organized to draw attention to the problem of homelessness in the city, and also collects winter clothing (from participants and spectators) for those in need.

Last year, more than $1,500 was raised during a day of games involving 15-plus teams.

This year’s schedule, drawn up by the event’s lead organizer, retired firefighter Tim Baillie, includes a Surrey Eagles scrimmage at 9 a.m. and 20-minute games every half hour. Matchups include Chicks with Sticks vs. Whalley Little League, City Slickers vs. PCRS (Pacific Community Resources Society), RCMP vs. Transit Police and more.

At noon, piper Alan Walters will lead all teams in a procession from the city hall atrium.

Toque Tuesday is a campaign initiated by the charity organization Raising The Roof to help the homeless.

“This time of the year, potentially, the coldest and wettest and a tough time of the year, (it’s about) what those people are going through on the streets right now,” Baillie said during last year’s tourney.

“If one day a year, we can make homelessness at the front of our thoughts, that’s what this is all about,” Baillie added.

Toque Tuesday takes place annually on the first Tuesday in February.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Heart of reconnection beats at White Rock elementary school

Just Posted

Arrest warrant issued for Anhad Virk in connection to Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged after a ‘targeted’ stabbing in Newton last year

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

Safe Surrey Coalition council members a no-show at forum on city’s policing future

Council’s plan to replace RCMP city police force came under scrutiny at Surrey Board of Trade forum

Canucks’ business boss works the bench with minor hockey team in Surrey

NHL team’s chief executive, Trent Carroll, gets pro tips for Bantam squad he helps coach

North Delta high school to host outdoor program for at-risk youth

Take A Hike Foundation teaches youth social and emotional life skills in the B.C. wilderness

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

Chilliwack school trustee wants 30% raise

Trustee Darrell Furgason asked the board to raise their salaries from $19,293 to $25,000

New Westminster becomes first in B.C. to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’

City unanimously approved bylaw ammendment for more strict conditions for developers

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

Most Read