Surrey’s ‘Toonies for Tomorrow’ fundraising campaign aims to raise $1.2M by Feb. 27

‘February is the perfect month to launch this campaign, as it is the month we celebrate love’

Time is running out to donate to the first Toonies for Tomorrow fundraising campaign launched by SurreyCares Community Foundation.

The two-week fundraiser runs until Feb. 27, benefiting the Smart and Caring Surrey Community Fund.

“Give a toonie today, change someone’s tomorrow” is the campaign slogan, found on surreycares.org/toonies-for-tomorrow.

Donations are also collected in a “Text-to-Donate” service (text “SurreyCaresToonies” to 1-231-201-2835 to donate $2), and at Envision Financial, Chalo FreshCo Strawberry Hill and Fresh St. Market locations in Panorama and Fleetwood.

If every community member contributed $2, noted Christine Buttkus, SurreyCares’ executive director, “we could raise $1.228M to support the impactful work of NPOs (nonprofit orgnizations)” in the city.

“We know that Surrey is amongst Canada’s fastest-growing cities and is expected to become B.C.’s largest city by 2030,” explains a webpost. “Thus, we must grow this fund to support the growing and diverse needs of our community. February is the perfect month to launch this campaign, as it is the month we celebrate love.”

To date, the Smart and Caring Surrey Community fund has been granted to a variety of organizations, including Atira Women’s Resource Society, Food Bank on Wheels, Mamas for Mamas, Moving Forward Family Services, Muslim Food Bank and Community Services and Surrey Christmas Bureau.

“We are pleased to announce the creation of the Indigenous Surrey Student Bursary Fund,” Buttkus added, in addition to the creation of the UNITI Fund and a year-end matching campaign.



