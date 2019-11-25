The scene at Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival on Saturday. (submitted photo)

Surrey’s tall Christmas tree will stay lit until Jan. 2

Tree Lighting Festival was held Saturday at Civic Plaza

Surrey’s 60-foot Christmas tree was lit in front of a large crowd at Civic Plaza on Saturday (Nov. 23), during the city’s ninth-annual Tree Lighting Festival.

Thousands watched Mayor Doug McCallum flip the switch to light the tall tree, which will illuminate the plaza until Jan. 2.

Admission was free at the eight-hour festival, presented by Coast Capital Savings.

The event featured live music by headliner Begonia and others, rides, interactive light features, a holiday market, a Candy Cane Dance Tent, games of road hockey and more.

“I was so glad to see so many people out and so many smiling faces on Saturday evening,” McCallum said in a release. “Thanks to your enthusiastic participation, our Christmas tree lighting ceremony was another memorable success.”

Posted below are more photos of the festival (submitted photos: City of Surrey)


