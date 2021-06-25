The City of Surrey added a new walkway to the Blackie Spit area earlier this year. (File photo)

The City of Surrey added a new walkway to the Blackie Spit area earlier this year. (File photo)

Surrey’s summer park clean-up program launches at Blackie Spit

Volunteers encouraged to pitch in at Surrey parks starting June 28

The City of Surrey is hosting its first park clean-up of the summer on Monday (June 28) at Blackie Spit Park, 3136 McBride Ave., and residents are encouraged to pitch in.

According to a news release, city staff will be on-site from 10 a.m. to noon with litter-picking equipment available for anyone who wants to help.

The Park Clean-up Program, launched in 2019, is “a fun way for residents to give back to their community and enjoy Surrey’s beautiful parks at the same time,” the release states.

“Surrey parks are seeing record visitors already this year, and we are encouraging residents to help us keep these spaces clean for everyone to enjoy,” adds Mayor Doug McCallum.

READ MORE: Cleanup efforts target Blackie Spit Park

Similar efforts will continue on Mondays and Wednesdays until Sept. 29, with morning, afternoon and evening time slots available to those who want to participate. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

Pre-registration is required through a My Impact Page volunteer account, the release notes. Training will be provided, all ages are welcome and no experience is necessary.

To sign up, visit www.surrey.ca/lovewhereyoulive


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of SurreyEnvironmentvolunteers

Previous story
PHOTOS: South Surrey prize-home tours starting

Just Posted

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases drop below 100

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.
Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation to conduct meetings digitally into 2022

Supporters of Surrey Creep Catchers at a rally outside Surrey provincial court. (Tom Zytaruk photo)
Lifetime teaching ban for former Delta teacher caught in Surrey Creep Catchers sting

Ambulance at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive