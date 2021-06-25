Surrey’s summer park clean-up program launches at Blackie Spit

The City of Surrey added a new walkway to the Blackie Spit area earlier this year. (File photo)

The City of Surrey is hosting its first park clean-up of the summer on Monday (June 28) at Blackie Spit Park, 3136 McBride Ave., and residents are encouraged to pitch in.

According to a news release, city staff will be on-site from 10 a.m. to noon with litter-picking equipment available for anyone who wants to help.

The Park Clean-up Program, launched in 2019, is “a fun way for residents to give back to their community and enjoy Surrey’s beautiful parks at the same time,” the release states.

“Surrey parks are seeing record visitors already this year, and we are encouraging residents to help us keep these spaces clean for everyone to enjoy,” adds Mayor Doug McCallum.

READ MORE: Cleanup efforts target Blackie Spit Park

Similar efforts will continue on Mondays and Wednesdays until Sept. 29, with morning, afternoon and evening time slots available to those who want to participate. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

Pre-registration is required through a My Impact Page volunteer account, the release notes. Training will be provided, all ages are welcome and no experience is necessary.

To sign up, visit www.surrey.ca/lovewhereyoulive

City of SurreyEnvironmentvolunteers