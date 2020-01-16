Pacific Inn, located in South Surrey, is being used for a new web series based on Stephen King’s novel The Stand. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

South Surrey’s Pacific Inn, known by locals as the ‘Pink Palace,’ is in the midst of an apocalypse, in which the world’s inhabitants have been decimated by a rapidly mutating flu.

At least, that’s the narrative of a new web series – based on the Stephen King novel, The Stand – now being filmed in the building.

In the new American drama web series, which is set to premiere on CBS All Access, the world’s population is nearly wiped out after a man escapes following an accident at a biological weapons facility, carrying with him a deadly, rapidly mutating flu virus, according to the synopsis of the novel.

SEE ALSO: Coulrophobia sufferers brace for new ‘It’ movie

The fate of mankind rests on the shoulders of a 108-year-old woman named Mother Abigail (being played by Whoopi Goldberg).

Survivors must choose between following her or Randall Flagg (portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård), who sets up his command in Las Vegas.

“The two factions prepare for a confrontation between the forces of good and evil,” the synopsis states.

The miniseries ranked as one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2020, according to web searches on IMDB.com

Last October, scenes of the 10-part series were being filmed in the 400-block of Seymour Street in Vancouver. The graphic nature of the shoot prompted the City of Vancouver to issue a notice to its residents.

“There will be filming taking place in Downtown… which involves highly visible graphic content including dead bodies, trash & debris, shouting of coarse language & gunfire. Please do not be alarmed if you’re in the area,” the city tweeted.

There was not nearly that level of action happening Tuesday morning at the Pacific Inn. It appeared as though most of the shooting was taking place inside the now-vacant hotel.

SEE ALSO: Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

It was announced in the fall of 2018 that the Pacific Inn is to undergo a $25-million renovation, inside and out. General manager Margarett Lange said the facility will reopen as Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.

