Becky Finley with some of the 200 masks she’s made as part of the Surrey-based volunteer group Sew4Us. (Photo: Facebook.com)

Surrey’s new mask-making ‘Sew4Us’ group keeps volunteers in stitches

‘Now we want to go bigger, with more help,’ says recreation director at Kinsmen Lodge

As part of new volunteer group effort in Surrey, Becky Finley has made close to 200 masks in recent weeks – that is, until her 45-year-old machine sewed its last stitch.

“It just died, actually, on my last mask,” said Finley, a former nurse. “I’ll have to get a new one.”

Finley is among the busiest volunteers with Sew4Us, a Facebook group launched by operators of the Kinsmen Lodge long-term care home on 137A St.

So far, more than 500 masks have been made for those who need them, including frontline workers at Kinsmen Lodge, and the need is growing for both masks and gowns.

The 66-strong volunteer group – which involves community members, not elders who live at the Lodge – was formed to fight the COVID-19 virus with donated time, skills and materials.

Christopher Harrison, the facility’s director of recreation, said Sew4Us is based on a similar Kamloops group that has made 6,000 masks.

“We knew about the group in Kamloops and we wondered if Surrey has the same type of community (spirit), and so far I’m pleased with the response we got,” Harrison said. “I’m surprised we got so many masks made in such a short period of time. Now we want to go bigger, with more help.”

He added: “We’re looking for donations of everything – the cloth, the elastics for them and also fabric. I have cloth enough here for another 100 masks currently, so we could use some more.”

• RELATED STORY: ‘Virtual Volunteering’ touted during National Volunteer Week (April 19-25).

A lifelong sewer, Finley has a friend who lives at Kinsmen Lodge.

“Volunteering is in my family,” she said. “In my mind, Canada hasn’t had a crisis like this since World War II, where people are needed to step up and do something. That’s when women stayed home and made scarves and hats, made bandages, so I just I just feel like it’s our duty to step up and try to help right now.”

At her Ocean Park-area home, Finley set up “a bit of an assembly line” and got sewing.

“They gave me a bolt of fabric the first time, and then I bought my own and that kept me sewing,” she said. “We’re trying to help where we can, and it’d be great to get some other people sewing, too.”

The Facebook page includes mask patterns and links for donated sewing materials, requests for completed masks, and more. To get involved in Sew4Us, search for the group name on Facebook.com or email Harrison at charrison@kinsmenlodge.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Virtual Volunteering’ touted during National Volunteer Week (April 19-25)

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP notes ‘small increase’ in domestic violence during pandemic

Auto theft and theft from vehicles has decreased and business break-ins have increased compared to the same period in 2019

Surrey’s new mask-making ‘Sew4Us’ group keeps volunteers in stitches

‘Now we want to go bigger, with more help,’ says recreation director at Kinsmen Lodge

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Appeal court upholds Surrey judge’s convictions of two drug dealers

Men appealed convictions related to 2015 dial-a-dope investigation

White Rock to plan virtual Canada Day celebration

Sea Festival/Semiahmoo Days to be pushed back to September

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Most Read