Surrey’s first ‘Car-Free Day’ event planned for Newton street this spring

Vendors are sought for ‘pedestrian paradise’ coming to 137 Street on June 11

An inaugural “Car-Free Day Surrey” event is planned in Newton this spring, and vendors are sought.

On Saturday, June 11, from noon until the evening hours, 137 Street will be transformed into “a pedestrian paradise” with live entertainment on multiple stages, food pavilions, artisan vendors, local merchants and family-friendly fun, according to event planners with Newton Business Improvement Association.

The event will “celebrate the businesses with storefronts on 137th with extended patios and booths, in addition to multiple activities for people to take part in,” the BIA promises.

Admission is free, and the event will take place rain or shine on 137 Street, between 72A and 74 avenues.

Vendor application forms are posted to newtonbia.com, for Newton BIA members, artisans, commercial vendors and food trucks. Call 604-593-2294 for more details.

“This is a free community festival, free of cars, promoting active transportation, focused on families and the promotion of local business,” the website explains.

“We are a car-free event that encourages you to think about how you get around the city, and as such, we won’t be offering any parking. Please obey local parking laws when finding parking on the side streets, and be respectful of the neighbourhood.”