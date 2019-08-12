Surrey’s F.U.B.A.R. golf fundraiser grants Disney World wish for girl battling leukemia

Al Lamons (bottom right) and others, including former B.C. Lions receiver Geroy Simon (middle), at a recent F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic, a charity tournament held at Guildford Golf and Country Club every August. (Photo: facebook.com/FriendsUnitedBeyondAllRaceTM)

For a ninth year, a charity golf tournament played in Surrey will raise money for families and kids fighting life-threatening illnesses.

Those who play the annual F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic recently chipped in to help Lucie, an eight-year-old girl struggling with leukemia, get her wish of visiting the Disney World theme park in Florida.

The B.C./Yukon chapter of Make-A-Wish recently posted news of Lucie’s big trip, which saw her gleefully dress as characters from Star Wars and Harry Potter movies.

“Our trip was perfect!,” her mom raved. “It was seriously the most incredible week. We had such an amazing time.”

Lucie will continue to have treatment until March 2020, according to Make-A-Wish, “and we know the memory of her special wish will help her through it. Thanks again to F.U.B.A.R. for all your support!”

For this Surrey-based organization, F.U.B.A.R. is an acronym for Friends United Beyond All Race, which will hold its 2019 golf tourney at Guildford Golf and Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Over the years, the charity event has raised more than $60,000 for Make-A-Wish, according to event planner Al Lamons.

“Last year we did over $12,000 alone and we granted another wish, for Lucie, and we’ve granted three so far, since we started,” Lamons said.

“When we first started this event we didn’t raise much at all, hardly anything, until we figured out how to do this,” Lamons added. “I’d say 90 per cent of the money has been raised over the past five years, or six.”

On Aug. 25, more than 100 golfers are expected for the F.U.B.A.R. tournament. The current, time-limited entry fee of $150 includes green fee, power cart, dinner and welcome bag.

“It’s $150 until two days before, and then $190 after that,” Lamons noted.

A link to register is posted at friendsunitedbeyondallrace.com, and video of previous tournaments can be seen on the “DJ Alibaba Favorites” channel on Youtube.

“The max we can have on the course is 144 (golfers),” Lamons explained. “The first year, we started with 28 golfers, and last year we set our record at 110. This year, we’re hoping to break that, and our goal is to max it out for the first time.”

During the “best ball” tourney, Lamons says he’s a “wild card” player at the Guildford course.

“We have a core number of people who come every time and they love it – the cause, the event, and it’s a fun event,” he said. “I’m the wild card player. I used to play in the tournament but there’s just too much for me to do with it, with planning, that I just can’t golf. Sometimes I’ll hit a shot for people, and if it’s a good one they can keep it.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter