Surrey’s Environmental Extravaganza series celebrates nature

Surrey residents are invited to get outdoors this spring and take part in the city’s Environmental Extravaganza, running from April to June. (Contributed photo)

Spring is in the air, and that means it’s time to get outdoors. And while you’re there, why not make a point of exploring Surrey’s natural environment?

The City of Surrey is inviting residents to take part in the Environmental Extravaganza, an eight-week series of free family-friendly events and programs to celebrate nature in Surrey.

Participants can explore at their own pace with informative self-guided materials, take part in weekly nature challenges, or register for in-person activities supported by partner organizations.

The Environmental Extravaganza runs from April to June at various locations throughout Surrey. For a full listing of all the events and activities, pick up a copy of the Get Outside Guide at your local recreational facility or visit surrey.ca/extravaganza

The Environmental Extravaganza is one of many programs, activities and events offered by Surrey Parks to encourage residents and visitors to go outdoors and connect with nature.

Celebrating its 25th year, the Environmental Extravaganza is made possible through the efforts of many community partners that have a shared goal of better caring for the environment in Surrey.

