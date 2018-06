The latest graduating class of “Cyber Seniors.” (Peninsula Retirement Residence photo)

A group of Peninsula Retirement Residence can now call themselves “Cyber Seniors.”

Leadership students from Brookswood Secondary have spent the last several months tutoring nine residents of the retirement home on technology.

Every Wednesday, the students participated in a one hour session at the high school, and learned everything from Facebook, email, to computer basics.

A full graduation ceremony was held at residence last month.