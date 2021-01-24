SurreyCats receives grant to assist with spay/neuter costs

A grant provided by PetSmart Charities of Canada makes it’s a little more affordable for Surrey residents to give their cat the snip.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Surrey Community Cat Foundation says it received a $5,000 grant to help cover the veterinary costs associated with approximately 100 spay/neuter procedures in the city.

“One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to local shelters is the lack of affordable pet wellness, training, and education programs. Due to cost and other barriers, pet owners in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care such as spay/neuter services, vaccinations, dental care, and other medical preventative care,” the release says.

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation program aims to improve access to vet care for pet owners who cannot afford a spay/neuter procedure, the release adds.

“There are hundreds of stray cats and kittens in Surrey who once had homes, but because they weren’t spayed or neutered, they’re now constantly breeding,” Surrey Cats program manager Lubna Ekramoddoullah said in the release. “This funding enables us to address this challenge by helping families spay/neuter their cats, which will ultimately reduce the number of homeless cats in our community.”

Last year, the organization helped 250 families spay or neuter 330 cats.

The program is open to residents of Surrey, and the cat must be at least four months old. Eligible cat owners can apply for the program at surreycats.ca or call 778-859-8552 to fill out an application by phone.

“We are thrilled to support this work that will not only provide crucial care for cats, but also removes the financial barrier from pet guardians – allowing them to remain with beloved pets,” said regional relations manager for PetSmart Charities Dani LaGiglia. “Through our partnership, it is our hope this work promotes a healthier pet population while reducing the strain on community resources.”

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation is a volunteer-run, registered Canadian charity with the mission to promote the welfare of cats through rescue, spay/neuter and public relations.

Since 1999, PetSmart Charities of Canada has donated more than $21 million to positively impact communities, connect people and pets, and improve access to veterinary care.