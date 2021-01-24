Surrey Community Cat Foundation received funding to assist with medical procedures. (File photo)

Surrey Community Cat Foundation received funding to assist with medical procedures. (File photo)

SurreyCats receives grant to assist with spay/neuter costs

PetSmart Charities of Canada donates $5,000

A grant provided by PetSmart Charities of Canada makes it’s a little more affordable for Surrey residents to give their cat the snip.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Surrey Community Cat Foundation says it received a $5,000 grant to help cover the veterinary costs associated with approximately 100 spay/neuter procedures in the city.

“One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to local shelters is the lack of affordable pet wellness, training, and education programs. Due to cost and other barriers, pet owners in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care such as spay/neuter services, vaccinations, dental care, and other medical preventative care,” the release says.

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation program aims to improve access to vet care for pet owners who cannot afford a spay/neuter procedure, the release adds.

“There are hundreds of stray cats and kittens in Surrey who once had homes, but because they weren’t spayed or neutered, they’re now constantly breeding,” Surrey Cats program manager Lubna Ekramoddoullah said in the release. “This funding enables us to address this challenge by helping families spay/neuter their cats, which will ultimately reduce the number of homeless cats in our community.”

Last year, the organization helped 250 families spay or neuter 330 cats.

The program is open to residents of Surrey, and the cat must be at least four months old. Eligible cat owners can apply for the program at surreycats.ca or call 778-859-8552 to fill out an application by phone.

“We are thrilled to support this work that will not only provide crucial care for cats, but also removes the financial barrier from pet guardians – allowing them to remain with beloved pets,” said regional relations manager for PetSmart Charities Dani LaGiglia. “Through our partnership, it is our hope this work promotes a healthier pet population while reducing the strain on community resources.”

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation is a volunteer-run, registered Canadian charity with the mission to promote the welfare of cats through rescue, spay/neuter and public relations.

Since 1999, PetSmart Charities of Canada has donated more than $21 million to positively impact communities, connect people and pets, and improve access to veterinary care.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey elementary students connect with seniors through letter writing

Just Posted

Surrey Community Cat Foundation received funding to assist with medical procedures. (File photo)
SurreyCats receives grant to assist with spay/neuter costs

PetSmart Charities of Canada donates $5,000

Beds are set up at the emergency response centre at the North Surrey Recreation Centre. (Contributed file photo)
26 people test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey emergency shelter

Centre located at North Surrey Recreation Centre

Surrey firefighters respond to a townhouse fire Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Firefighters respond to townhouse fire in Surrey

Fire ‘knocked down quickly’: witness

FILE PHOTO: Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for South Surrey and White Rock.
Snowfall warning issued for Surrey, White Rock

Accumulation of two to 15 centimetres is anticipated across B.C.’s south coast

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 24

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Terrance Josephson of the Princeton Posse, at left, and Tyson Conroy of the Summerland Steam clash during a Junior B hockey game at the Summerland Arena in the early spring of 2020. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Test your knowledge of Canada’s national winter sport

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘We’re still in it’: Wet’suwet’en push forward on rights recognition

The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline was approved by B.C. and 20 elected First Nations councils on its path

Someone bought a lottery ticket worth $4.2 million in Aldergrove (file)
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million purchased in Lower Mainland

Lotto 6/49 numbers were drawn Saturday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jennifer Cochrane, a Public Health Nurse with Prairie Mountain Health in Virden, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Robert Farquhar with Westman Regional Laboratory, during the first day of immunizations at the Brandon COVID-19 vaccination supersite in Brandon, Man., on Monday, January 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Smith - POOL
Top doctor urges Canadians to keep up with COVID measures, even as vaccines roll out

More than 776,606 vaccines have been administered so far

Dr. Jerome Leis and Dr. Lynfa Stroud are pictured at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Thursday, January 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
‘It wasn’t called COVID at the time:’ One year since Canada’s first COVID-19 case

The 56-year-old man was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

An Uber driver’s vehicle is seen after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Several taxi companies have lost a court bid to run Uber and Lyft off the road in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Taxi companies lose court bid to quash Uber, Lyft approvals in British Columbia

Uber said in a statement that the ruling of the justice is clear and speaks for itself

sd
VIDEO: Mission drag racer scores 1st career win, sets world record, makes history in 2020

Justin Bond, founder and owner of JBS Equipment Mission, has break-out year

A 75-year-old aircraft has been languishing in a parking lot on the campus of the University of the Fraser Valley, but will soon be moved to the B.C. Aviation Museum. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Vintage military aircraft moving from Chilliwack to new home at B.C. Aviation Museum

The challenging move to Vancouver Island will be documented by Discovery Channel film crews

Most Read