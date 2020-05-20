SurreyCares Community Foundation will be providing $900,000 to help Surrey’s social agenices, thanks to a new partnership. (Now-Leader file photo)

COVID-19

SurreyCares will dole out $900K to help vulnerable, thanks to new partnership

Additional funding ‘much-needed boost’ to Surrey’s social service agencies

SurreyCares Community Foundation will be providing more than $900,000 to support support social service agencies in Surrey who are “in the trenches,” as they help people impacted by COVID-19.

The announcement, made Tuesday, is a result of a partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross and is funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

SurreyCares is one of more than 100 community foundations across Canada taking part.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19,” said John Lawson, chair of SurreyCares.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone, and we know that local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who are already marginalized in our community. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced on April 21 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as part of a series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada.

SurreyCares is accepting applications for funding from qualified local charities, not-for-profits and community organizations. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including staffing, resources, or purchasing supplies. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020. Charities and community organizations can visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

SurreyCares Community Foundation is not-for-profit charitable organization that provides funding, financial administration and research for the community. It has operated in Surrey since 1994.

For more information on SurreyCares and to donate to the Surrey Community Relief Fund , click here.


