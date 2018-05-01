From left: “Health champions” Manjot Kahlon, Joban Bal and Manpreet Tutt will be encouraging others to give the gift of life at a donor recruitment event at Guildford mall on May 5 and 6. (Submitted photo)

Surrey youth to help promote ‘Thanks Mom: Give Life’ donor event in Guildford

Three youth will share stories encouraging others to donate blood, stem cells, organs and tissues

An event encouraging locals to give the gift of life is happening at Guildford Town Centre this weekend, one week ahead of Mother’s Day.

Dubbed “Thanks Mom: Give Life,” the event will feature three Surrey youth who will urge Lower Mainlanders to consider donating blood, stem cells, or to become organ and tissue donors.

According to a release, Surrey residents Manjot Kahlon, Joban Bal and Manpreet Johal each have their own reasons for “working tirelessly to engage more youth to become donors.”

“While the three twenty-somethings are united in their goal to raise awareness of the need for more donors from multi-ethnic communities, each is focused on highlighting a specific type of donation: whole blood, stem cells, and organs and tissues,” a Canadian Blood Services (CBS) release notes.

This is the fifth “Thanks Mom” event, and CBS says “these three community leaders will share their passion and energy to inspire others to respond to the critical need for donors.”

According to a release the three will “invite people to get swabbed and register as potential stem cell donors; explain how expectant mothers can donate life-saving umbilical cord blood when they deliver their babies; encourage passersby to register their decision for organ donation with BC Transplant; and help folks book an appointment to donate blood.”

In addition to the opportunity to speak with the “youth health champions” with this year’s event, attendees will receive a “unique greeting card to give to their mom,” notes a CBS release.

There will also be blood and donor recipients at the event to “impart information and encourage eligible passersby to give the gift of life.”

The event is set to run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on at Guildford Town Centre (10355 152nd St.) at the mall’s Centre Court. It will also run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 6.

To make a donation to donate blood another time, visit blood.ca, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1 888 236-6283). Walk in appointments are also available.

See more about the Thanks Mom campaign at thanksmom.org.

