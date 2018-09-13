Harpreet Sekha.

Surrey writer given $10K prize for Punjabi-language stories

‘Prism’ collection earns Harpreet Sekha a Dhahan Prize finalist nod

Surrey resident Harpreet Sekha is $10,000 richer thanks to a writing prize for best Punjabi-language fiction.

His “Prism” collection of short stories is a 2018 winner of the Dhanan Prize for Punjabi Literature, contest organizers announced Thursday (Sept. 13) during an event held at the SFU Surrey campus.

The Dhahan Prize celebrates “the rich culture and transnational heritage of Punjabi literature and language,” according to a post at dhahanprize.com. “The prize aims to promote the growth of Punjabi language globally, as well as encourage new, emerging, and established writers working in the two Punjabi scripts, Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi.”

Written in Gurmukhi script, Sekha’s “Prism” is an award finalist, which comes with a $10,000 prize.

The first prize of $25,000 went to Indian writer Baldev Singh (for his “Sun’s Eye” novel, or “Sooraj Dee Akh”). A second finalist was Pakistan’s Nasir Baloch, for his “Everything Goes” short stories, or “Jhootha Saacha Koi Na.”

The Dhahan Prize was established in Vancouver by the Canada India Education Society in partnership with the Department of Asian Studies in the Faculty of Arts at UBC.

“The 2018 Dhahan Prize winners are well recognized for their creative works, representing the three Punjabs – West, East and Diasporic,” stated Barj S. Dhahan, founder of the prize.

“Their themes and stories are relevant and timely contributions in understanding the past and the fast changing cultures in the global village.”

Also announced Thursday were details about the 2018 Dhahan Prize Youth Award in creative writing for B.C. Grade 11 and 12 students enrolled in Punjabi language classes. Sponsored by Coast Capital Savings, eight prizes of $500 each will be awarded at the Dhahan Prize ceremony, set for Oct. 20 at UBC.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Dig in for native plants, shoreline
Next story
New Catholic school opens temporary space in White Rock

Just Posted

Cloverdale makes cameo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ teaser

Film production continues to film Thursday in downtown Cloverdale

Surrey writer given $10K prize for Punjabi-language stories

‘Prism’ collection earns Harpreet Sekha a Dhahan Prize finalist nod

City transparency, accountability among issues for White Rock council candidate

Christian Lane announced his intention to run Monday

White Rock Coalition adds seventh candidate to roster

Balbir Thind will run for council in the Oct. 20 election

Artist showcases ‘Liquid Landscapes’ of Surrey parks, beaches and rivers

Nicolas Sassoon’s digital work at UrbanScreen starting Sept. 21

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

In Humboldt, a former B.C. hockey player helps a community heal

Defenceman Michael Bladon has joined the Broncos after playing in Nelson last season

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Dozens of foul fowls are roaming the streets of edgewater

Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

The permits cover an offshore area more than one-and-a-half times the size of Vancouver Island.

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Neighbours angry at slow B.C. RCMP response to violent, chaotic party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

Most Read