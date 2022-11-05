Lovepreet Brar <strong>accepting</strong> her award at the 25th-annual community safety and crime prevention awards ceremony in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Submitted Photo)

Surrey woman wins award for her achievements in community safety

Lovepreet Brar is a Surrey family liaison victim services manager for IHIT

A Surrey woman won an award at the 25th annual Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards in Vancouver on Friday night (Nov. 4).

Lovepreet Brar, a Surrey family liaison victims services manager for IHIT, won the award for services to victims.

The ministry of public safety said in a release, “(Brar) has shown outstanding leadership and dedication assisting crime victims’ families.”

“These inspiring award recipients prove we can create a safer province by working together to prevent crime,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a statement.

“I congratulate them for their leadership, commitment and innovation, and I thank them for all they do in building safer communities.”

The award acknowledges individuals, non-profits and justice and community partners who are actively participating in crime perfection, restorative justice and supporting vulnerable people in B.C.

The winners of the Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards include:

• Shawn Bayes, Vancouver, CEO, Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver

• Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness, Victoria

• Lovepreet Brar, Surrey, family liaison victim services manager, RCMP IHIT

• Mary Brown, Heiltsuk Nation, program director, Heiltsuk Gvi’las Restorative Justice Program

• Sk’ai Zeh Yah Youth Centre, Prince George


