Surrey woman raising money for Jamaican secondary students

Funds to be used for purchasing tablets

A Surrey woman is raising money to purchase tablets for young students in Jamaica.

Surrey’s Maryann Pyne, who is participating in the 2021 virtual Vancouver Sun Run, is working with the Canadian Jamaican Medical Assistance Society to help 518 students at Belmont Academy in Jamaica.

“COVID variants are now rampant in Jamaica, forcing online education,” Pyne said in a news release, adding that many of the students cannot afford tablets for online learning. “Without technology, these secondary school students are at great risk of falling behind.”

Her effort is part of CJMAS’s, which is a volunteer charity based out of Surrey, work in the Jamaican community of Bluefields in the Parish of Wastmorland.

“With the loss of much of their fishing resources over time, employment has been scarce,” Pyne said. “As here in B.C., the pandemic has made things even more difficult.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Cock Tales’ play staged as fundraiser for Surrey-based Jamaican organization

In the past 28 years, the charity has assisted the community establish small businesses, help facilitate a fishing co-op and has supported craft groups and the school system.

“For the Bluefields students, studying at Belmont Academy to gain the best possible education, new technology is needed,” Pyne said.

People can support Pyne’s efforts at www.cjmas.ca or by sending a cheque to CJMAS, 10090 152 St., unit 271. People writing a cheque should indicate that the donation is for the Sun Run 2021.

“No gift is too small to be of help,” Pyne said.

Tax-deductible receipts are available for every donation.

Learn more about the work of CJMAS at cjmas.ca