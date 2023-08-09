Surrey woman named to the Order of B.C.

Patricia Woroch was given the province’s highest honour, along with 13 others, on August 7

Patricia Woroch was stunned when she found out that she was one of 14 named to the Order of British Columbia for extraordinary contributions to the province.

“I couldn’t even talk,” the South Surrey resident recalled Tuesday (Aug. 8), the day after the B.C. Day announcement.

The first person she told was her husband of almost 50 years, who has always been her biggest cheerleader.

The order, considered the highest honour awarded by the provincial government, celebrates residents from all walks of like who are role models to their community.

The whole experience has been humbling, said Woroch, who worked with an immigrant organization for more two decades.

“I think of people who received it, like David Suzuki and Rick Hansen and think, Oh, my goodness, that’s some pretty amazing company to be in.”

Earlier in the day, she had seen an email from the provincial government about the news, but she ignored it. She thought it had to do with some volunteer work she was doing.

British Columbia-grown Marvel Universe actor Ryan Reynolds was also named to the order.

“While they are not officially part of the Marvel Universe, these 14 remarkable individuals are superheroes. They have contributed in unique and profound ways to our province, our nation and beyond, through leadership, selflessness and generosity,” stated Premier David Eby in a news release.

Woroch is being recognized for her immense contributions to refugee services.

She served as the CEO of the Immigrant Services Society of B.C. (ISSofBC) for over 23 years.

“Under Woroch, ISSofBC grew from two sites and $5-million budget to 20 sites and a $25-million budget. The society was selected as lead agency in Canada by CIDA to work with the Chinese government on a migrant workers project in 2003,” reads a post on the Government of B.C. website.

Woroch told the Now-Leader that during her time, she worked with her team to develop new programs that responded to current and future needs. She and her team recognized they could not provide a one-size-fits-all solution.

Things had to be adapted depending on the client’s background, culture or job.

Her staff had incredible foresight. They were able to adapt and plan for the future.

“It’s a huge, huge honour and certainly one that that I have to share with many, many, many people.”

She attributes her success to the people she worked with throughout her career. “This is not the kind of thing you achieve on your own,” Woroch said. “It’s the people that I’ve had that good fortune to work with my entire career that culminated in this and I just I’m so appreciative of them, that they were always there for me,”

Woroch retired in August 2021, and receiving this honour is an, “amazing cap on what, for me, has been a wonderful career.”

Woroch now spends much of her time travelling around the world, going out for coffee with friends and volunteering.

Since the Order of B.C.’s inception in 1989, 503 residents have been appointed.

“This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians. Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations.” Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia and chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, stated in a news release.

Woroch, along with the other 13 recipients, will be presented with an insignia and formally invested into the Order at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria in the fall.

“The insignia of the Order of British Columbia consists of a stylistic dogwood, the floral emblem of British Columbia. The insignia is part of a medal which also features a crowned shield of arms. It is worn with a green, gold, white and blue ribbon. The member’s name and year of investiture are engraved on the back of the medal,” reads a post on the Government of British Columbia website. (Photo: www.2.gov.bc.ca)

The other 13 recipients are:

•Dr. Penny J. Ballem, Vancouver

•Ryan Reynolds, New York, NY

•Daljit Thind, Vancouver

•Evanna Brennan, Vancouver

•Susan Giles, Vancouver

•Dr. Jane Buxton, Vancouver

•Pieter R. Cullis, Vancouver

•Samuel L. Feldman, Vancouver

•Gordon J. Fyfe, Saanich

•Byng Giraud, Winlaw

•Chief Councillor Harold Leighton, Prince Rupert

•Susan E. Paish, North Vancouver

•George C. Reifel, North Vancouver

