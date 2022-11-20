Members of the White Rock and Surrey Writers’ Club from Left, Back Row: Robert Ramsay, Don Cameron, Dennis Kiffiak, Ken Westdorp, Walker Lee, Norma Janzen and Rose Stephens Middle: Parvaneh Farhangpour, Ekterina Lobanova, Sharon Bazant, Elaine Allum and Karen Shaw Front: Joan Bywater, Les Johnson, Doreen Tadros and Christina Bodansky. Not pictured: Marilyn Knoch, G.W. Hendrickson, Annick Lemay, Corrie Mosier and Anne Sullivan. (Contributed photo)

Surrey, White Rock writers’ club celebrates 50 years with special anthology book of poetry, prose

The collection of pieces is available for sale

A group of writers from White Rock and Surrey are celebrating 50 years in operation with a special book filled with poetry and prose now for sale.

White Rock and Surrey Writers Club is celebrating being in continuous operation for half a century with an anthology collection of writing called Coastlines V. Each member of the club (21) has their work in the collection.

Reflective of the group members’ individual and unique perspectives, the content in the collection of writing is also filled with all sorts of variety.

“Reading this anthology collection, you can expect to laugh, and perhaps cry, as you read,” reads a release from the club.

“You can also expect to gain personal insight on subjects important to us all. This collection of prose and poems will comfort you, and challenge and motivate you, as only good writing can.”

Complete with a cover photo of a local coast, the book is available for sale with a price of $10. To get a copy, email wrandswc@gmail.com or call Don Cameron, president of the club at 604-535-5982 or Karen at 604-541-7441.


