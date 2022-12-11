Surrey, White Rock not-for-profit arts, sports groups share millions in gaming grants

Guest violin soloist Luni Li, 8, plays Vivaldi’s Spring from the Four Seasons concerto with members of the White Rock City Orchestra, during a concert at Memorial Park. The group was among recently announced recipients of B.C. community gaming grants. (Markus Kislig photo)

Dozens of Surrey and White Rock not-for-profits focused on sports, arts and culture are among recipients of community gaming funding announced this week by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

According to a news release issued Thursday (Dec. 8), 790 sports organizations across the province shared nearly $28 million in Community Gaming Grants, while 717 arts and culture not-for-profits shared more than $20 million.

BC Association for Charitable Gaming chair Caroline Miller said more than 1,800 applications for funding were reviewed by gaming branch staff.

Grants for 22 Surrey arts and culture groups range in value from $2,000 to $54,000.

Recipients included the Surrey Firefighters Pipes and Drums Society ($6,800); The Beach House Theatre Society ($22,000); the White Rock City Orchestra Society ($7,500); the Crescendo Operatic Society ($10,000); the Canada Chinese Performing Arts Society ($5,500); the Arts Council of Surrey ($30,000); and, the Surrey Festival of Dance Society ($24,500).

Meanwhile, more than three dozen Surrey and White Rock sports groups benefited from grant funds. Of those, five are in the Surrey-South electoral district and eight are in Surrey-White Rock: Cloverdale Community Football Association ($20,000); Pacific Sea Wolves ($60,000); White Rock Gymnastics Athletics Society ($58,000); Cloverdale Tritons Summer Swim Club ($25,200); Fraser Valley Water Polo Club ($28,000); White Rock Divers ($32,000); White Rock South Surrey Baseball Association ($50,000); Seaside Volleyball Club ($25,000); Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club ($25,500); Crescent Beach Swim Club ($90,000); Coastal Football Club ($168,500); White Rock Amateur Swimming Association ($51,400); and Canadian Amateur Diving Association, B.C. section ($95,000).

