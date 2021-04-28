Surrey, White Rock men cash in $100,000 Keno ticket

One man is in the market for a new motorcycle while the other is tucking his winnings into savings

A Surrey man is in the market for a motorcycle and a White Rock resident is tucking away some cash in savings after winning $100,040 on a Keno draw.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation said Daniel Brito, from Surrey, and Kenneth Phillips, from White Rock, won big after playing Keno on Jan. 29.

They purchased their ticket together at Frankie G’s Boilerhouse Pub on Ewen Avenue in New Westminster and were watching the board when their winning numbers popped up.

“I noticed all of the numbers started to come up and was counting them as they came up,” Phillips said in the release. “I realized that we won big.”

Brito said he was looking to purchase a new motorcycle with his winnings while Phillips plans to put his portion away into savings.

“It feels pretty cool to me,” Brito said. “It feels great to be a winner,” Phillips added.”

