The number of youth and children identified as homeless in Metro Vancouver is 681. (Contributed graphic)

Surrey-White Rock CFUW celebrating 60 years

Group to hold a speaker series on homeless youth

The White Rock-Surrey chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) will mark its 60th anniversary with a speaker series on youth homelessness.

Metro Vancouver reported that nearly 700 people aged 13-24 across the Lower Mainland were living without a home, including 106 in Surrey.

Covenant House executive director Krista Thompson and Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers executive director Linda Annis are to be the guest speakers at an upcoming homeless youth presentation at the Guildford Golf Club Oct. 27.

“We’ve asked Krista and Linda to tell us more about the lives of these young people, including where they come from and how they ended up on the street,” said CFUW president Kris Baillie. “Guests at lunch will also be able to ask their own questions and there’s an opportunity for us to learn what we can do as a community and as individuals to help.”

Tickets to the lunch-and-learn cost $35, and can be purchased by calling 604-542-3629 or emailing Penny Harrington at pharrington@telus.net by Oct. 22.

The event is open to the community, as well as all CFUW members.

