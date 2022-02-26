Surrey-Whalley ‘Coldest Night’ walk aims to raise $25K

The Surrey Road to Home Society is aiming to raise $25,000 through this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk.
Coldest Night of the Year is a fundraising walk in communities across Canada to support local charities that “provide essential care and service for people experiencing homelessness, hurt and hunger,” according to CNOY’s website.
The Surrey-Whalley walk is hosted by Surrey Road to Home Society, which represents more than 40 organizations in Surrey that work toward reducing and preventing homelessness.
Once again, the Whalley walk is aiming to raise $25,000.
By Saturday morning (Feb. 26) – the day of the walk –, Surrey Road to Home Society had reached 36 per cent of its goal: $9,209.
People can still donate toward Coldest Night of the Year until March 31. To donate, visit cnoy.org/location/surreywhalley.
