Surrey-Whalley ‘Coldest Night’ walk aims to raise $25K

FILE PHOTO - Walkers participating in the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year walk with their special toques for the event. This year, the Surrey-Whalley walk aims to raise $25,000, which is hosted by the Surrey Road to Home Society. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey Road to Home Society is aiming to raise $25,000 through this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk.

Coldest Night of the Year is a fundraising walk in communities across Canada to support local charities that “provide essential care and service for people experiencing homelessness, hurt and hunger,” according to CNOY’s website.

The Surrey-Whalley walk is hosted by Surrey Road to Home Society, which represents more than 40 organizations in Surrey that work toward reducing and preventing homelessness.

Once again, the Whalley walk is aiming to raise $25,000.

By Saturday morning (Feb. 26) – the day of the walk –, Surrey Road to Home Society had reached 36 per cent of its goal: $9,209.

People can still donate toward Coldest Night of the Year until March 31. To donate, visit cnoy.org/location/surreywhalley.

For those taking part for the in-person walk Saturday, check-in opens at the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre (13458 107A Ave.) at 4 p.m. and the walk begins at 5:15 p.m. Routes are two or five kilometres. All participants must register online and accept an electronic waiver.



