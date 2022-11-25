Surrey resident Phoebe Dinamling with a gift-filled shoebox at the Operation Christmas Child processing plant in Calgary. (Submitted photo)

Surrey resident Phoebe Dinamling with a gift-filled shoebox at the Operation Christmas Child processing plant in Calgary. (Submitted photo)

CHARITY

Surrey volunteer tracks Christmas gift-filled shoeboxes like the one she received 10 years ago

‘I was one of those kids (in 2012), and the excitement of opening a box is surreal,’ Phoebe Dinamling says

Ten years after receiving the gift of an Operation Christmas Child shoebox as a child, Surrey resident Phoebe Dinamling is returning the favour.

She travelled to the organization’s processing centre in Calgary to help inspect shoeboxes before they’re packed in cartons and shipped to children in countries around the world, including her native Philippines.

A Clayton-area resident, Dinamling has been packing Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items ever since arriving in Canada in 2015.

Dinamling says she does it “just to be able to give something to children to make them feel loved. I was one of those kids (in 2012) and the excitement of opening a box is surreal.”

The initiative is a way to “share God’s love with a hurting child overseas,” according to a post on packabox.samaritanspurse.ca. “Every Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift is an opportunity to share the message of Jesus Christ with a boy or girl around the world.”

In Ukraine and other countries in places like Central America and Africa, the shoeboxes will be given to children who, in many cases, have never received such a gift.

In Calgary, “I wanted to experience the processing centre,” said Dinamling, 24. “I wanted to see the entire operation.”

She’s spending a couple days volunteering there, while on a break from health-sciences studies at KPU and a job as medical lab assistant.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Charity and DonationsChristmas

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
White Rock RCMP’s children’s clothing drive taking place Nov. 26
Next story
Christmas Tree Festival to illuminate Museum of Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Former Surrey man gets 18 months probation, must pay $30K restitution for theft, using forged documents

Santa and Mrs. Claus, elves, and the Museum of Surrey mascot kick off the annual Christmas Tree Festival at the museum in 2019. This year the Christmas tree fest begins Nov. 26. (Photo submitted: Kristyl Clark)
Christmas Tree Festival to illuminate Museum of Surrey

A women is seen at the 4th annual Stalew Craft Fair at the Museum of Surrey in 2021. (Photo submitted: Chung Chow)
Christmas Craft Market returns to Museum of Surrey

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Council to vote on Surrey Ethics Commissioner on Monday

Pop-up banner image