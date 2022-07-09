‘Surrey Voices’ returns, but this time to civic plaza

David Whitebean, of the Wild Moccasin Dancers, performs in the Downtown Surrey BIA’s first Surrey Voices event of 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Shyama Priya, of the Wild Moccasin Dancers, performs in the Downtown Surrey BIA’s first Surrey Voices event of 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Shyama Priya, left, and David Whitebean, of the Wild Moccasin Dancers, performs in the Downtown Surrey BIA’s first Surrey Voices event of 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Shyama Priya, left, and David Whitebean, of the Wild Moccasin Dancers, performs in the Downtown Surrey BIA’s first Surrey Voices event of 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) David Whitebean, of the Wild Moccasin Dancers, leads a demonstration of powwow moves during the Downtown Surrey BIA’s first Surrey Voices event of 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) David Whitebean, of the Wild Moccasin Dancers, leads a demonstration of powwow moves during the Downtown Surrey BIA’s first Surrey Voices event of 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Shyama Priya, of the Wild Moccasin Dancers, performs in the Downtown Surrey BIA’s first Surrey Voices event of 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

After a ‘great’ turnout last year, the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association’s ‘Surrey Voices’ has returned.

This year, the summer daytime events will be held at Surrey Civic Plaza, instead of Holland Park.

“We’re featuring different cultures this year as well,” said Riya Charla, the DSBIA’s community engagement intern.

“The turnout was great (last year),” she said.

“A lot of people were interested and I feel like a lot of people didn’t know about the events, so when they did come up to Holland Park, they would be like, ‘What’s going on? Can we watch it?’”

On Friday (July 8), the DSBIA held the first event featuring Indigenous dancing from the Langley-based Wild Mocassin Dancers, David Whitebean and Shyama Priya, and storytelling from Haida storyteller Kung Jadee.

Next up is “Chinese Day” with the Vancouver Chinese Lion Dance group on July 22.

Then on July 29, it’s “Indian Day” with Bollywood dancing from Karima Essa and Bollywood singer Kaushal Deo.

“Come, enjoy different cultures, learn new things. I know last year, I did,” said Charla.

For more information, check out the Downtown Surrey BIA’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

