A fruit vendor and shoppers at Surrey Urban Farmers Market on the rec centre plaza site in 2016. (File photo)

Surrey Urban Farmers Market plans move to Hawthorne Park starting in June

News of Saturday shopping at new site posted to market website

Surrey Urban Farmers Market is on the move several blocks east for 2021 – that is, if the province’s current COVID restrictions are lifted.

Hawthorne Park, located on 144th Street in Whalley/Guildford, will be home to vendors from June 5 to Oct. 9 this year, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to details posted on surreymarket.org.

The spring/summer market was previously held Wednesdays on the plaza outside North Surrey rec centre, when it was still open at Surrey Central, and also on the plaza outside city hall.

“Our online ordering system will be in place again to keep you connected with your local growers, makers and bakers,” says a post on the market website. “Due to the current COVID restrictions with farmers markets by the PHO, our physical market is on hold for now, however, there is some good news, we open the online store in May and it stays open until end of October. The produce you seek will be available as its in season with each farmer.”

A 2021 market vendor application calls for six types of vendors (farmer/grower, food producer, alcohol, artisan/crafter, non-profit, community group and entertainer), and includes a link to B.C.’s Guideline for the Sale of Foods at Temporary Food Markets.

As a market site, Hawthorne Park is touted as “a great spot for family outings” due to its large playground, new water park, picnic tables, open spaces, new washrooms and change rooms, among other features.

“We are a community meeting place run by a passionate volunteer group Board of Directors,” the market website says. “We are a vibrant, multi-cultural Farmers Market, promoting local farmers both big and small, food producers, artisans and entertainers for the benefit of our diverse community.

“We host live music each week, community workshops and kids activities while providing a shopping experience that is unique and memorable, allowing guests to meet face to face with farmers, producers, artisans and entertainers. SUFM is a member of the British Columbia Association of Farmers Markets, a sponsor of the Food Nutrition Coupon Program.”

Food

