Surrey Urban Farmers Market moves to Royal Kwantlen Park after ‘late start’ this summer

‘If we can get steady attendance, it’s going to go a long way to help us grow and stay there,’ market manager says

FreshBark Co. vendor Rashid Jalil sells all-natural dog treats at Surrey Urban Farmers Market at Royal Kwantlen Park. The daytime market is held there every second Saturday, including Aug. 28. (submitted photo: Johann Vincent/BC Farmers Market Trail)

It’s a fresh start for Surrey Urban Farmers Market at Royal Kwantlen Park.

For the rest of summer and into October, the event will be held there every second Saturday, including Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than a dozen vendors set up in the parking near the corner of 104th Avenue and Old Yale Road.

“The park is huge,” raved Anna Hall, market manager. “We will have all the room we need to grow at this park. It has a large playground, lovely grass to picnic on, a small skate park, a pool, public restrooms, sports fields and now our farmers market in the large parking lot.”

The market debuted at Royal Kwantlen Park on July 31 after a false start at Hawthorne Rotary Park. Due to increased congestion in the parking lot there, city hall helped market organizers find another location elsewhere in North Surrey.

“We had a late start this summer,” Hall explained. “And last year we were online only (due to the pandemic), so it’s a new start for us. Next year the plan is to go every Saturday from June to October. Royal Kwantlen feels like a good spot for us, a really nice spot. Hopefully this is our final home where we can stay.”

^^ Some more photos from the Aug. 14 Surrey Urban Farmers Market. pic.twitter.com/IQJaud016n — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) August 23, 2021

Vendors are sought for the market, with details posted to surreymarket.org. Categories include farmer/grower, food producer, alcohol, artisan/crafter, non-profit, community group and entertainer. “We have really competitive vendor rates and we also support youth entrepreneurs,” Hall noted.

For the general public, market updates are posted to facebook.com/surreymarket.

“If we can get steady attendance, it’s going to go a long way to help us grow and stay there (at Royal Kwantlen Park),” Hall added.

“We are excited to have this beautiful new home and want to see it grow as we serve our community.”

Over the past decade, Surrey Urban Farmers Market was held outside the now-closed North Surrey Recreation Centre and also at Surrey Civic Plaza, at city hall.

Elsewhere in Surrey, Clayton Community Farmer’s Market is held at Clayton Heights Secondary School Parking Lot (7003 188 St.) every other Sunday from May 2 to Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next market date is Sept. 5. For dates and more info, visit claytonfarmersmarket.org.



