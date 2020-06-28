Surrey is to start hosting outdoor fitness classes. (City of Surrey image)

Surrey to start hosting outdoor fitness classes

Classes include yoga, kickboxing and Zumba

The City of Surrey is to start hosting outdoor fitness classes next month.

Classes are to begin July 6 at four locations across the city, and include a mix of high and low intensity workouts.

Classes include yoga, Zumba, Pilates, bootcamp, body sculpt, cardio combo and cardio kickboxing.

“All classes will take place outdoors, will run rain or shine and follow strict health protocols to ensure the safety of patrons and staff,” a city news release says. “Additionally, outdoor fitness equipment located at parks across the city is now open for everyone’s use.”

Classes are to have a maximum of 15 participants. Patrons will be asked to answer health screening questions prior to participating, and people are asked to bring their own equipment.

“Outdoor fitness equipment will not be sanitized, so please ensure that you wash your hands before and after using. The decision to open these services is aligned with Phase Two of the British Columbia Re-Start Plan, emphasizing outdoor recreation spaces as a safe environment,” the release says.

Registration for the fitness classes starts June 28 at 9 p.m. To register, call 604-501-5100 or visit surrey.ca/drop-in

Regular drop-in rates will apply.

Outdoor fitness classes are to be held at Erma Stephenson Park (15920 110 Ave.), Cloverdale Agriplex (17798 62 Ave.), Newton Athletic Park (7395 128 St.) and South Surrey Athletic Park (14600 20 Ave.).

Outdoor fitness equipment locations include Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Ave.), South Surrey Athletic Park, Newton Seniors’ Centre (13775 70 Ave.), Port Kells Park (19340 88 Ave.) and Francis Park (15951 83 Ave.).

