The City of Surrey is hosting a free online webinar today (Oct. 1) to mark National Seniors Day. (Pixabay image)

Surrey to host free focus-on-seniors webinar today

Available resources, supports to be discussed during Oct. 1 event

The City of Surrey is marking National Seniors Day (today, Oct. 1) with a free online webinar for family caregivers and friends.

Taking place from 11 a.m. till noon, it is an opportunity to “learn about the support and resources available for unpaid caregivers in Surrey,” a news release states.

Presenters from Family Caregivers of BC, Seniors Come Share Society and Sources Community Resource Centres will talk about their programs and services, as well as strategies for self-care, the release adds.

The webinar is part of the city’s ‘focus on seniors’ series which aims to provide free information and resources for seniors on topics related to health, social wellness, city developments and more, the release notes.

The deadline to register for today’s webinar is 10 a.m. To sign up, visit https://cityofsurrey.perfectmind.com/

