Surrey thrift store donates another $30,000 to hospital campaign

Operators of SEVA Thrift Store Society with a ceremonial cheque at the store’s third-anniversary event on Sept. 8. (submitted photo)

Operators of a thrift store on the Surrey-Delta border have donated $60,000 to Surrey Hospital Foundation since the shop opened three years ago.

The latest donation, for $30,000, was presented to foundation representatives at a third-anniversary event held Sept. 8 at SEVA Thrift Society’s store, at 9430 120th St., on the Surrey side.

The shop opened in 2016 as a charitable thrift store specializing in South Asian clothing.

“The idea sparked the community and donations came in plenty from the generous donors,” said Raj Arneja, among founders of the store, which has become “successful beyond imagination.”

The SEVA store’s donations support the foundation’s Children’s Health Centre Campaign, for medical equipment and services at the hospital.

SEVA Thrift Society is run by a board of directors and is managed by volunteers, Arneja noted.

“Seva” is a Sanskrit word meaning “selfless service.”

“Our mission is to inspire giving and promote community cohesion by offering gently used, affordable and diverse goods – a place to reduce, reuse and repurpose.”

Premier John Horgan offered his congratuations to the store operators.

“Since 2016, this speciality shop has fostered charity and sustainability, helping to make life more affordable while highlighting the richness of South Asian culture in Surrey,” he wrote in framed message given to the SEVA society.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work of the Seva board of directors and volunteers in making this milestone event possible. The suscess of this organization, including the contribution of $60,000 in donations to the Surrey Hospital and Outpatient Care Foundation’s Children’s Campaign, is a testament to the generosity of this community and your commitment to compassion and service.”