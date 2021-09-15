Surrey thift store weathers ‘challenging’ 18 months to help fund Newton housing project

Ceremonial cheque presentation at SEVA Thrift Store on Sept. 12 involved, from left to right, Inder Randhawa, Gail Bains, Christina Mohr (CEO of Options Community Services and Habitat Housing Society), Kiran Malli, Raj Arneja, Anita Lal, Parbinder Narman and Kuldeep Mann. Everyone other than Mohr is with SEVA Thrift Society and store operations. (submitted photo)

SEVA Thrift Store’s fifth-anniversary celebrations involved donating $15,000 to Options Community Services to help the organization build an affordable-housing project in Surrey.

SEVA Thrift Society was launched in 2016 to operate a charitable thrift store specializing in Indian clothing, at 9430 120th St.

“The idea sparked the community, and donations came in plenty from the generous donors,” store managers say.

On Sept. 12, the society’s latest donation was presented to Options, which plans to construct a 100-unit housing project in Newton, at 81st Avenue and King George Boulevard. Rents would start at around $375 per month.

• READ MORE: Options launches campaign to raise $1.5M for housing project in Surrey.

“After a challenging 18 months,” SEVA store operators posted to Facebook, “we are proud to share that with the stewardship of our Board of Directors, and the support of our staff and volunteers, and of course the continued support and donations from our community, we made it!

“Not only were we able to keep our doors open, but we also made a donation to (Options) for $15,000. These funds will be used to support an affordable housing project here in our community, and we couldn’t have done it without you!”

Over the previous four years, the SEVA society donated close to $60,000 to projects and wards at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

• RELATED STORY, from 2016: New thrift store in Surrey opens with an Indian twist on clothing

Meantime, Prospera Credit Union has donated $50,000 to the Options housing project, which will also host community services such as Early Years, mental health outreach and family services. Occupancy is slated for mid-2023.

“Our credit union is committed to fostering vibrant, healthy communities,”stated Gavin Toy, president and CEO of Prospera. “Affordable housing is critical to building our local communities, and Prospera is proud to partner with Options as they provide homes for those who need an affordable place to call home.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

