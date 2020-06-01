Surrey teacher’s Zumbathon moves to Zoom app, in fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation

In stressful times, ‘this is the PERFECT moment to hold this uplifting event,’ Elaine Chong says

Elaine Chong’s annual Zumbathon is going online for 2020.

The Fleetwood Park Secondary teacher has hosted a popular fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation in the school gym. Over the past six years more than $23,177 has been raised, and close to 350 people took part last year alone.

The event’s seventh edition will be held Friday, June 12 using the Zoom conference app.

“With the current circumstances I have had to move the event online,” Chong told the Now-Leader. “Although a large attendance is hard online, I am giving it my all to raise as much money for the BC Cancer Foundation as I can.”

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: PHOTOS: Surrey teacher’s annual fitness fundraiser raises $23K in six years.

Details are posted to a “7th annual Zumbathon® For Cancer” page on Facebook, with a registration link.

“As we all know the last few months have been a whirlwind of emotions full of uncertainty and new precautions,” Chong wrote on the event page. “This year I contemplated rescheduling the event or waiting until the fall to see what would become of everything. Canceling has never been an option. In light of these stressful times, I have decided that this is the PERFECT moment to hold this uplifting event.

“Now, more than ever, the BC Cancer Foundation needs our help. The current situation puts an added burden onto cancer patients and their families. Together let’s raise funds to support them and the clinical experts who care for them.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Cancer Foundation